No.3 Cavaliers Shutout No.13 Boston College 2-0 in ACC Opener on Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 3 Virginia field hockey team (5-0, 1-0 ACC) remains undefeated after shutting out No.13 Boston College (3-4, 0-1 ACC) 2-0 on Friday (Sept. 19) at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va.

Goals (Assist)

14:42 Virginia — Mia Abello (Lauren Kenah)

58:37 Virginia — Emma Watchilla (unassisted)



HOW IT HAPPENED

Despite a tight first quarter battle, junior Mia Abello found the back of the net on the Cavaliers second penalty corner of the game. Abello scored her second goal of the season assisted by senior and co-captain Lauren Kenah. In an attempt to respond, Boston College earned two penalty corners to highlight the second quarter of play, though could not convert.

Similar to the first half, the physicality continued into the second half of play. Each team sustained a green card including Virginia’s Suze Leemans and Boston College’s Mia Garber and played a crucial two minutes down one player. Ava Meehan of Boston College earned a yellow card shortly before the Eagles took out their keeper. With an open net, junior Emma Watchilla dribbled into the circle and drilled one into the back of the net with less than two minutes remaining in regulation to put the Cavaliers up 2-0.