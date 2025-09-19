No.3 Cavaliers Shutout No.13 Boston College 2-0 in ACC Opener on Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 3 Virginia field hockey team (5-0, 1-0 ACC) remains undefeated after shutting out No.13 Boston College (3-4, 0-1 ACC) 2-0 on Friday (Sept. 19) at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va.
58:37 Virginia — Emma Watchilla (unassisted)
HOW IT HAPPENED
Despite a tight first quarter battle, junior Mia Abello found the back of the net on the Cavaliers second penalty corner of the game. Abello scored her second goal of the season assisted by senior and co-captain Lauren Kenah. In an attempt to respond, Boston College earned two penalty corners to highlight the second quarter of play, though could not convert.
Similar to the first half, the physicality continued into the second half of play. Each team sustained a green card including Virginia’s Suze Leemans and Boston College’s Mia Garber and played a crucial two minutes down one player. Ava Meehan of Boston College earned a yellow card shortly before the Eagles took out their keeper. With an open net, junior Emma Watchilla dribbled into the circle and drilled one into the back of the net with less than two minutes remaining in regulation to put the Cavaliers up 2-0.
Starting in goal, Virginia’s Nilou Lempers recorded six saves while facing three shots on goal while Boston College starting goalkeeper Charlotte Kramer recorded zero saves and Carine Van Wiechen recorded one save with six shots on goal.
NOTES
- Junior Emma Watchilla netted her second goal of the season and ninth of her career
- Junior Mia Abello scored her second goal of the season and 11th of her career
- Virginia goalkeeper, Nilou Lempers recorded six saves and her third shutout of the season
- Boston College goalkeeper, Charlotte Kramer, recorded one save
- Boston College held the edge in both shots (8-5) and shots on goal (6-3)
- Both teams earned three corners each
FROM HEAD COACH OLE KEUSGEN
“We defended our circle well. That was definitely a defensive battle today. We stay disciplined and physical in our defensive 25 but I didn’t like how often they had good looks inside our defensive 25 so we have to figure that one out. It was definitely a defensive win tonight.”
ON THE HORIZON
The Cavaliers continue ACC play against No.4 Syracuse on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 12 p.m. at J.S. Coyne Field in Syracuse, N.Y.