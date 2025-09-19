Virginia Hosts No. 1 Wake Forest Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s soccer team (4-1-1, 1-0-1 ACC) is set to host No. 1 Wake Forest (4-0-3, 0-0-1 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium on Friday (Sept. 19). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Parking Advisory:

Free parking will be available in the JPJ South lot across from Klöckner Stadium. Overflow parking is available for free at Emmet/Ivy Garage using the code: 2WGKM5TP6