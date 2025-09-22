Rickert to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott returns to the airwaves Tuesday (Sept. 23) and will take place at Dairy Market, Charlottesville’s Premier Food Hall (946 Grady Ave). The weekly radio show is set to air from 7-8 p.m., and is hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers.”

Tuesday show will feature student-athlete guest Daniel Rickert and take place at Milkman’s Bar inside Dairy Market. Specific locations within Dairy Market may vary throughout the year and will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day of each show.

Fans are encouraged to attend in-person to watch and interact with the show as well as enjoy the full array of food, beverage, and retail merchants located inside Dairy Market. Free parking is located in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market.

Rickert transferred to UVA this past summer from Tennessee Tech and has been one of the Cavaliers’ most productive players on defense. He currently leads the team and is one of five ACC players with at least 2.5 sacks on the season. Among his fellow defensive linemen, Rickert is tied with 11 total tackles. In UVA’s 48-20 season-opening win over Stanford last week, Rickert tallied five tackles, including a game-high two sacks.

Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network (VSRN) are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available through the Virginia Sports mobile app. Archived episodes of Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott are also available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

There are several ways for fans interact with the program. Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during each show and fans will have an opportunity to take home items signed by Elliott. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by mentioning @JohnFreemanUVA on X.