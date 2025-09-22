Virginia’s ACC Road Opener at Louisville to Kick Off at 3:30 p.m.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today (Sept. 22) that Virginia’s (3-1, 1-0 ACC) first ACC road contest against Louisville (3-0, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 4 is set for 3:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on either ESPN2 or ACC Network, which will be announced following games played this Saturday (Sept. 27).

Below is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Oct. 4:

Clemson at North Carolina, noon on ESPN

Boston College at Pitt, noon on ACC Network

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m. on The CW

Campbell at NC State, 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra & ESPN+

Virginia at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 or ACC Network – network designation after the games on Sept. 27

Syracuse at SMU, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 or ACC Network – network designation after the games on Sept. 27

Miami at Florida State, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Duke at Cal, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Note: All times listed are Eastern.

Up next, the Cavaliers conclude their three-game homestand, when they host No. 8 Florida State (3-0, 0-0 ACC) Friday (Sept. 26) under the Scott Stadium lights. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. Friday’s contest has been designated a True Blue Game – WEAR BLUE!

Hoos Choice Flex packs are still available and allow fans to select tickets to three of the following games for as low $99: