Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Football
. Football

Virginia’s ACC Road Opener at Louisville to Kick Off at 3:30 p.m.

2025 Virginia Football Tickets
ACC Release
Virginia Sports Mobile App
UVA Football on Twitter
UVA Football on Facebook
UVA Football on Instagram

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –  The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today (Sept. 22) that Virginia’s (3-1, 1-0 ACC) first ACC road contest against Louisville (3-0, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 4 is set for 3:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on either ESPN2 or ACC Network, which will be announced following games played this Saturday (Sept. 27). 

Below is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Oct. 4: 

  • Clemson at North Carolina, noon on ESPN 
  • Boston College at Pitt, noon on ACC Network 
  • Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m. on The CW 
  • Campbell at NC State, 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra & ESPN+ 
  • Virginia at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 or ACC Network – network designation after the games on Sept. 27 
  • Syracuse at SMU, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 or ACC Network – network designation after the games on Sept. 27 
  • Miami at Florida State, 7:30 p.m. on ABC 
  • Duke at Cal, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN 

Note: All times listed are Eastern. 

Up next, the Cavaliers conclude their three-game homestand, when they host No. 8 Florida State (3-0, 0-0 ACC) Friday (Sept. 26) under the Scott Stadium lights. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. Friday’s contest has been designated a True Blue Game – WEAR BLUE! 

Hoos Choice Flex packs are still available and allow fans to select tickets to three of the following games for as low $99: 

  • Florida State – Sept. 26 (Friday) 
  • Washington State – Oct. 18 
  • Wake Forest – Nov. 8 
vs.
True Blue Game - WEAR BLUE!
Florida State (ACC)
Charlottesville, Va.
Presented By
Football
Buy Tickets
Premium Tailgates Premium Tailgates
Watch
Listen
Live Stats
SiriusXM 84

Related Stories