ITA All-American Main Draw Begins on Wednesday

CARY, N.C. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis will compete at the 2025 ITA Women’s All-American Championship Sept. 20-28 at Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C.

The All-American is the first opportunity for players to qualify for this year’s NCAA Individual Championships. Ten singles players will qualify for the NCAA Individual Championships (eight main draw quarterfinalists & two feed-in consolation finalists) and four doubles teams (four main draw semifinalists).

With the two finalists from the consolation singles draw earning invitations to the NCAA Singles championship, every main draw player who drops a match earns a spot in the consolation draw, effectively making it a double-elimination tournament.

Since 1983, the ITA Women’s All-American Championships have featured the nation’s top NCAA Division I players and have been a pioneer in women’s college tennis. In addition, the event has created milestones that have directly influenced the popularity of women’s collegiate tennis over the years.

Danielle Collins (2015) is the only Cavalier to win the ITA All-American singles title. Julia Elbaba was the singles finalist in 2012 and the consolation singles champion in 2013.

Tournament updates and results will be posted to this page during the tournament.