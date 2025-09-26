Cavaliers Competing in an Exhibition Meet Saturday at Navy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will be swimming in an exhibition meet at Navy on Saturday, Sept. 27 at Lejeune Hall in Annapolis, Maryland. The events begin at 11 a.m.
Live scoring and live streaming will not be available for this meet.
Admission is free.
Fans who plan to attend need to park outside of the US Naval Academy and walk through the Gate One Visitors Center with an appropriate photo ID. There will also be a home football game that day (3:30 start), so plan accordingly.
ORDER OF SWIM EVENTS
- 200 Free Relay, 500 Free, 50 Back, 50 Breast, 150 Fly
- BREAK
- 150 Free, 150 Back, 150 Breast
- BREAK
50 Fly, 200 IM
- BREAK
- 400 Medley Relay
MEET NOTES
- The meet includes intrasquad competitions with no official team scores
- Virginia will have an Orange Team and a Blue Team unofficially competing against each other
- Navy will split into two teams that will unofficially compete against each other
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers open the season with a dual meet at Florida on Friday, Oct. 10
- Virginia’s first home meet will be a dual against North Carolina on Friday, Oct. 24