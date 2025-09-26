Cavaliers Shine in Pre-National Race at Gans Creek Classic

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The No. 6 and No. 18 ranked Virginia men’s and women’s cross country programs represented well at the Gans Creek Classic on Friday (Sept. 26) as the men finished runner-up led by Gary Martin’s top 10 finish in the men’s 8k while the women finished fourth in the 6k race highlighted by six personal best times at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course.

In the men’s 8k, Gary Martin opened his season with a ninth-place finish on the course that will ultimately host the NCAA Cross Country Championships at the end of the season. Martin is the reigning ACC Cross Country Champion and 2024 Cross Country All-American. Martin crossed the line in 22:51.1 to lead a quartet of Cavaliers to finish in the top 30. Not far behind Martin was Justin Wachtel with a new personal best of 22:54.5 in 12th place. Rounding out the Cavalier front pack was Will Anthony (23:05.2) and Nate Mountain (23:06.1) in 25th and 29th place respectively. Brett Gardner (23:07.8), Will Daley (32:31.0) and Nicholas Bendtsen (23:42.0) also ran strong races for the Cavaliers.

The Virginia men finished runner-up with a total of 107 points, just behind the No. 1 ranked Iowa State with 47 points. The Cavaliers were the top ACC team to finish as No. 12 Syracuse (229) took sixth, No. 9 Wake Forest finished ninth (312), No. 7 Stanford (456) was 15th and Duke finished 27th overall. Virginia also topped No. 4 BYU as the Cougars finished in fifth place with 199 points.

On the women’s side, Tatum David led the way for the Cavaliers with a 15th place finish clocking a new personal best of 19:38.9 for 6k. Also in the top 25 finishers was Gillian Bushee with a new 6k personal best of 19:55.1. A quartet of Cavaliers including Mary Ellen Eudaly, Ella Woehlcke, Bushee and David finished within the top 50 of 237 competitors. Eudaly crossed the line in 20:17.3 for 46th place while Woehlcke recorded a new personal best of 20:19.5 to finish in 50th place. The trio of underclassman in Tatum Olesen (20:36.0, PB), Stella Kermes (20:40.4, PB) and Katie Payne (20:49.3, PB) put together strong races in Missouri.

The Virginia women finished fourth in the team standings with a total of 210 points, just behind No. 12 Florida (102), No. 8 Northern Arizona (126) and Colorado (166). The Cavaliers were the top ACC team to finish as Wake Forest (313) finished 10th; Duke (320) took 11th and Syracuse (437) finished 15th overall. The team also finished ahead of No. 2 Oregon in sixth place with 225 points and No. 16 Michigan State in 13th place with 402 points.

From Director of Cross Country & Track & Field Vin Lananna:

“The men and women capitalized on the opportunity to see a great course at Missouri and to compete with an elite field of national and international athletes. We will go back to work as we prepare for our next outing at home in three weeks.”

Gans Creek Classic

Gans Creek Cross Country Course

Columbia, Mo.



Women’s Gold Invitational Team Results (6k)

Florida — 102 Northern Arizona — 126 Colorado — 166 Virginia — 210 Utah — 223 Oregon — 224 Iowa State — 226 Missouri — 253 Washington State — 259 Wake Forest — 312 Duke — 318 Tennessee — 356 Michigan State — 398 Tulane — 400 Syracuse — 434 Nebraska — 445 Princeton — 447 Oregon State — 455 Alabama — 476 Ole Miss — 507 Furman — 517 Lipscomb — 526 Michigan — 530 Vanderbilt — 531 Air Force — 587 Utah Valley — 646 UCLA — 674 Ohio State — 702 Oklahoma — 717 Weber State — 892 Montana State — 923

Men’s Gold Invitational Team Results (8k)

Iowa State — 47 Virginia — 107 Colorado — 126 Alabama — 193 BYU — 199 Syracuse — 229 Butler — 237 Northern Arizona — 239 Wake Forest — 312 Michigan State — 336 Tulane — 368 Missouri — 404 Princeton — 415 Washington — 456 Stanford — 456 Air Force — 470 Eastern Kentucky — 487 Michigan — 493 Lipscomb — 514 Furman — 562 Ole Miss — 572 Gonzaga — 602 Florida — 614 Utah Valley — 649 Iona — 658 Portland — 668 Duke — 691 Navy — 698 Texas Tech — 719 Weber State — 728 Montana State — 756 Tennessee — 540

Up Next

The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country teams return home to host the 2025 Panorama Farms Invitational on Friday, Oct. 17 at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville, Va.