No. 12 Virginia Set for Saturday Tilt with North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 12 Virginia men’s soccer team (5-1-1, 2-0-1 ACC) is set to host North Carolina (4-1-3, 0-0-3 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium on Saturday (Sept. 27). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
How to Follow:
Saturday night’s match against North Carolina will stream on ACC Network Extra which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).
For Openers:
- The Cavaliers renew the series with North Carolina, one of its oldest rivals in the sport of men’s soccer. The series dates back to 1946, the third season in the history of Virginia men’s soccer. UVA narrowly trails Carolina 37-42-11 in the all-time series.
- UVA enters the match coming off three consecutive positive results against top-10 opposition (T, 2-2 at No. 8 VT/W, 1-0 at No. 6 Louisville/W, 6-3 vs No. 1 Wake Forest).
- As of Sept. 25, the Cavaliers are the only team with two wins over the nation’s top 10 and one of just three teams with three positive results against the top-10.
- The Cavaliers are unbeaten at home in 2025 with an unblemished record of 4-0-0. UVA has recorded three shutouts in those matches.
- UVA currently sits atop the ACC table tied with Clemson on seven points from three games.
- Virginia head coach George Gelnovatch enters his 30th season at the helm. He has amassed a record of 386-164-75 and guided the program to a pair of NCAA titles and four ACC championships.
Clicking Up Front
- Virginia’s strike partnership of Nick Simmonds and Marco Dos Santos has been prodcutive combining for 11 goal involvements between them.
- Dos Santos leads NCAA Division I averaging nearly an assist per game (.857). Simmonds leads the conference with three goals in league games this season.
Results Against Top-10 Opposition
- Virginia was tested early with a run of three consecutive matches against opponents ranked in the nation’s top-10. The Cavaliers went 2-0-1 against No. 8 Virginia Tech (T, 2-2), No. 6 Louisville (W, 1-0) and No. 1 Wake Forest (W, 6-3).
- The stretch marked the first time UVA matched up with three-straight top-10 opponents since 2022 when Virginia went 2-1-1 against No. 3 Syracuse, No. 10 Pitt, No. 10 Denver and No. 2 Duke.
- The last time UVA opened ACC play with back-to-back road matches against top-10 foes was in 2000, when No. 11 Virginia posted a 2-0 win at No. 5 Wake Forest before defeating No. 10 North Carolina 3-1 in Chapel Hill.
- The Cavaliers hold a record of 96-76-39 against top-10 opposition all-time
- Since the start of 2022, Virginia has recorded 13 positive results (wins or draws) against top-10 opponents with seven of those results coming on the road. That total ranks first in the ACC:
|Result
|Opponent
|Date
|W, 1-0
|at No. 3 Syracuse
|9/24/22
|W, 3-1
|at No. 10 Pitt
|9/30/22
|T, 0-0
|vs No. 2 Duke
|10/7/22
|T, 2-2
|at No. 3 Syracuse
|*11/9/22
|T, 1-1
|vs No. 9 Marshall
|*11/20/22
|T, 1-1
|at No. 9 JMU
|9/12/23
|W, 3-0
|vs No. 8 Louisville
|9/29/23
|W, 1-0
|vs No. 10 UNC
|10/27/23
|W, 1-0
|vs No. 8 JMU
|10/8/24
|W, 2-0
|at No. 9 Pitt
|11/10/24
|T, 2-2
|at No. 8 Virginia Tech
|9/5/25
|W, 1-0
|at No. 6 Louisville
|9/13/25
|W, 6-3
|vs No. 1 Wake Forest
|9/19/25
*Opponent advanced on penalties in postseason play
The Virginia Standard
- As an 11-seed in 2024, the Cavaliers earned a first round bye in the NCAA tournament for the third consecutive season.
- UVA is one of just five programs to earn first-round byes in each of the last three seasons and is the only program that earned multiple top-eight seeds in that span.
- The Cavaliers are coming off their second ACC Semifinal appearance in three seasons.