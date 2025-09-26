No. 3 Virginia Bests California 3-2 on the Road on Friday

BERKELEY, Calif. – The No. 3 Virginia field hockey team (7-0, 3-0 ACC) remains undefeated after beating California (3-5, 0-3 ACC) 3-2 on Friday (Sept. 26) at Underhill Field in Berkeley, Calif.
5:23 Virginia — Mia Abello (Suze Leemans)
6:14 California — Liz Klompmaker (Holly Pears, Maya Koepfner)
23:43 Virginia — Mia Abello (unassisted)
51:36 Virginia — Caroline Nemec (Lauren Sloan)
From the first whistle, California (Cal) wasted no time getting down the field and finding the back of the net. Olivia Sharrat of Cal scored in the first three minutes of the game to give the Golden Bears the lead. The Cavaliers responded as the team earned its first penalty corner and Mia Abello netted her first goal of the game. Less than a minute after tying things up, Cal’s Liz Klompmaker scored to put the Golden Bears back in front. Klompmaker made the assist on Cal’s first goal of the game before finding the back of the net herself.
The fast-paced game continued into the second quarter as the Golden Bears recorded seven shots with three on goal in the first half while the Cavaliers notched three shots with just two on goal. Just before halftime saw a penalty stroke in which Abello found the back of the net for the second time in the first half.
The score remained level at 2-2 through a quiet third quarter of play. With just nine minutes remaining in regulation, the Cavaliers converted on a penalty corner to take the lead. Recording her first goal of the season, Caroline Nemec was assisted by freshman Lauren Sloan to make it 3-2. Sloan recorded her third assist of the season.
Starting in goal, Virginia’s Lempers did not record a save and faced seven shots on goal while Cal’s starting goalkeeper, Delphine Ayitey-Hammond, faced three shots on goal and recorded three saves.
- Junior Mia Abello netted two goals, marking her fourth and fifth this season
- Senior Caroline Nemec scored her first goal of the season
- Virginia goalkeeper, Nilou Lempers, recorded zero saves facing seven shots on goal
- Cal starting goalkeeper, Delphine Ayitey-Hammond, recorded three saves facing three shots on goal
- Virginia held the edge in both shots (14-11) and shots on goal (7-3)
- Virginia earned four penalty corners to Cal’s two
FROM HEAD COACH OLE KEUSGEN
“This was a very good road win. We struggled in the beginning of the game, made too many mistakes and were a bit too frantic. In the second half we took control of the game and found the net on a set situation to win the game.”
ON THE HORIZON
The Cavaliers continue ACC play on the West Coast against Stanford on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. ET at Stanford Varsity Field Hockey Turf in Stanford, Calif., before returning home to host No.7 Duke at 5 p.m. at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va. for Alumni Weekend and Ask Childhood Cancer Foundation Game. Admission is free for all regular-season contests at Turf Field.
