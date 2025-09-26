No. 3 Virginia Bests California 3-2 on the Road on Friday

BERKELEY, Calif. – The No. 3 Virginia field hockey team (7-0, 3-0 ACC) remains undefeated after beating California (3-5, 0-3 ACC) 3-2 on Friday (Sept. 26) at Underhill Field in Berkeley, Calif.

Goals (Assist)

3:03 California — Olivia Sharrat (Liz Klompmaker)

5:23 Virginia — Mia Abello (Suze Leemans)

6:14 California — Liz Klompmaker (Holly Pears, Maya Koepfner)

23:43 Virginia — Mia Abello (unassisted)

HOW IT HAPPENED

From the first whistle, California (Cal) wasted no time getting down the field and finding the back of the net. Olivia Sharrat of Cal scored in the first three minutes of the game to give the Golden Bears the lead. The Cavaliers responded as the team earned its first penalty corner and Mia Abello netted her first goal of the game. Less than a minute after tying things up, Cal’s Liz Klompmaker scored to put the Golden Bears back in front. Klompmaker made the assist on Cal’s first goal of the game before finding the back of the net herself.

The fast-paced game continued into the second quarter as the Golden Bears recorded seven shots with three on goal in the first half while the Cavaliers notched three shots with just two on goal. Just before halftime saw a penalty stroke in which Abello found the back of the net for the second time in the first half.

The score remained level at 2-2 through a quiet third quarter of play. With just nine minutes remaining in regulation, the Cavaliers converted on a penalty corner to take the lead. Recording her first goal of the season, Caroline Nemec was assisted by freshman Lauren Sloan to make it 3-2. Sloan recorded her third assist of the season.