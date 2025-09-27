Cavaliers Open 2025-26 Season with Exhibition Swims at Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Virginia opened the 2025-26 swimming & diving season with exhibition swims against Navy on Saturday (Sept. 27) at Lejeune Hall in Annapolis, Maryland.

There were no team scores for the event, but individual times are still counted.

The Cavalier women swept the swimming events, while the men won all the individual events except the 50 and 150 Breast.

The Cavalier freshmen tallied nine wins, with three posting multiple victories. Maximus Williamson led the newcomer charge with three victories (500 Free-4:23.41, 150 Fly-1:16.33 and 150 Back-1:15.94). Madi Mintenko won the 150 Free (1:17.16) and 200 IM (2:00.30), and Sara Curtis the 50 Fly (24.17) and 150 Back (1:24.57).

For the returners, Aimee Canny won back-to-back events, taking the 50 Breast (27.68) and 150 Fly (1:24.36) . Spencer Nicholas won the 50 Back (21.85) and 150 Free (1:10.43).

OTHER NEWCOMER NOTES

Freshman Lily Gormsen won the 500 Free (4:48.71)

Freshman Grant Murphy won the 200 IM (1:48.49)

Grad transfer Bryn Greenwaldt won the 50 Back in her UVA/NCAA Division I debut (24.19)

Other first-years who competed on Saturday: Blake Amlicke, Allison Bischoff, Josh Howat, Davin Lindholm, Raya Mellott, Thomas Mercer, Noah Powers, Lana Pudar, Sylvia Roy, Nathan Szobota, Jackson Tishler and Sophia Umstead

Transfers Lawson Ficken and Melissa Nwakalor also made their Cavalier debuts

