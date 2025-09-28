No. 3 Virginia Shuts Out Stanford 2-0 on Sunday

STANFORD, Calif. – The No. 3 Virginia field hockey team (8-0, 4-0 ACC) remains undefeated after shutting out Stanford (4-6, 1-3 ACC) 2-0 on Sunday (Sept. 28) at Stanford Varsity Field Hockey Field in Stanford, Calif.

Goals (Assist)

32:51 Virginia — Suze Leemans (unassisted)

51:29 Virginia — Riley Savage (Suze Leemans)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The first half of play saw a total of 10 shots between the two teams as Virginia recorded eight and Stanford two. The Cavaliers earned two penalty corners in the first half but was unable to convert on either attempt. With a strong backline, Virginia was able to hold Stanford to one shot on goal, which was saved by junior goalkeeper Nilou Lempers.

Two minutes into the second half Virginia earned its third corner of the game. On the set piece, graduate student Suze Leemans’ first shot was blocked before she got the ball back and drilled it into the back of the net for her second goal of the season. The Cavaliers went on to earn two more penalty corners in the third quarter and were unable to convert.

With less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, freshman Riley Savage recorded her second goal of the season which was assisted by none other than Leemans. Continuing to play strong defense, Virginia did not allow Stanford a shot in the second half. A last stitch effort for the Cardinals came with 1:48 left to play as Stanford took out its keeper. With neither team able to find the back of the net in the final moments of the game, the final score of 2-0 marks Lempers fourth shutout of the season.

Starting in goal, Virginia’s Lempers recorded one save while Stanford’s starting goalkeeper, Anya Jackson, recorded five saves and allowed two goals.

NOTES