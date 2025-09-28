No. 3 Virginia Shuts Out Stanford 2-0 on Sunday

STANFORD, Calif. – The No. 3 Virginia field hockey team (8-0, 4-0 ACC) remains undefeated after shutting out Stanford (4-6, 1-3 ACC) 2-0 on Sunday (Sept. 28) at Stanford Varsity Field Hockey Field in Stanford, Calif.
Goals (Assist)
32:51 Virginia — Suze Leemans (unassisted)
51:29 Virginia — Riley Savage (Suze Leemans)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The first half of play saw a total of 10 shots between the two teams as Virginia recorded eight and Stanford two. The Cavaliers earned two penalty corners in the first half but was unable to convert on either attempt. With a strong backline, Virginia was able to hold Stanford to one shot on goal, which was saved by junior goalkeeper Nilou Lempers.
Two minutes into the second half Virginia earned its third corner of the game. On the set piece, graduate student Suze Leemans’ first shot was blocked before she got the ball back and drilled it into the back of the net for her second goal of the season. The Cavaliers went on to earn two more penalty corners in the third quarter and were unable to convert.
With less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, freshman Riley Savage recorded her second goal of the season which was assisted by none other than Leemans. Continuing to play strong defense, Virginia did not allow Stanford a shot in the second half. A last stitch effort for the Cardinals came with 1:48 left to play as Stanford took out its keeper. With neither team able to find the back of the net in the final moments of the game, the final score of 2-0 marks Lempers fourth shutout of the season.
Starting in goal, Virginia’s Lempers recorded one save while Stanford’s starting goalkeeper, Anya Jackson, recorded five saves and allowed two goals.
NOTES
- Graduate student Suze Leemans scored her second goal of the season and ninth of her career
- Leemans recorded her second assist of the season
- Freshman Riley Savage scored her second goal of the season and of her collegiate career
- Stanford did not record a shot or a corner in the entire second half
- Virginia goalkeeper, Nilou Lempers, recorded one save and fourth shutout of the season
- Stanford starting goalkeeper, Anya Jackson, recorded five saves
- Virginia held the edge in both shots (16-2) and shots on goal (8-1)
- Virginia earned five penalty corners while Stanford earned one
ON THE HORIZON
The Cavaliers return home to host No.7 Duke at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3 at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va. for Alumni Weekend and Ask Childhood Cancer Foundation Game. Admission is free for all regular season contests at Turf Field.