Led by James, Virginia on Top After Day One at Hogan Collegiate

FORT WORTH, Texas – Senior Ben James shot an opening round 67 followed by a 69 in the afternoon and is tied for the lead after the first day of the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational presented by Charles Schwab. As a team, the Cavaliers hold the 36-hole lead at the famed Colonial Country Club and are currently the only team under par (1-under).

Starting his day on hole No. 8, James had five birdies in the opening round, including four in a five-hole stretch beginning at the 15th. The 67 was the second-lowest round of anyone in the field and his lowest in collegiate action since his final round at last year’s ACC Championship. James followed up with a bogey-free, 1-under 69 in his afternoon session to capture a share of the overall lead with Connor Graham (Texas Tech).

Josh Duangmanee was in a tie for second after the first 18 holes of the day after he matched a career-best with a 3-under, 67. He is even for the tournament after a 4-over 73 in the second round and tied for eighth place overall. Duangmanee compiled 10 birdies (six in the opening round) on the day, the most of any player in the field.

Bryan Lee was 2-over on the day and turned in a first-round score of 69, his 28th round in the 60s of his collegiate career.

Virginia will begin final round action at 10:30 ET going of No. 1.

LEADERBOARD

PL. TEAM TO PAR RD 1 RD 2 1 Virginia -1 273 286 2 Texas Tech +2 274 288 3 North Carolina +3 279 284 4 Georgia Tech +7 281 286 T5 Texas +8 285 283 T5 Vanderbilt +8 285 283 7 Alabama +9 288 281 T8 Oklahoma +11 287 284 T8 Auburn +11 277 294 10 Stanford +12 282 290 11 TCU +13 288 285 12 Pepperdine +14 288 286 13 Texas A&M +21 286 295 14 Arizona State +22 293 289 15 Georgia +23 297 286

VIRGINIA