Led by James, Virginia on Top After Day One at Hogan Collegiate

Leaderboard

FORT WORTH, Texas – Senior Ben James shot an opening round 67 followed by a 69 in the afternoon and is tied for the lead after the first day of the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational presented by Charles Schwab. As a team, the Cavaliers hold the 36-hole lead at the famed Colonial Country Club and are currently the only team under par (1-under).

Starting his day on hole No. 8, James had five birdies in the opening round, including four in a five-hole stretch beginning at the 15th. The 67 was the second-lowest round of anyone in the field and his lowest in collegiate action since his final round at last year’s ACC Championship. James followed up with a bogey-free, 1-under 69 in his afternoon session to capture a share of the overall lead with Connor Graham (Texas Tech).

Josh Duangmanee was in a tie for second after the first 18 holes of the day after he matched a career-best with a 3-under, 67. He is even for the tournament after a 4-over 73 in the second round and tied for eighth place overall. Duangmanee compiled 10 birdies (six in the opening round) on the day, the most of any player in the field.

Bryan Lee was 2-over on the day and turned in a first-round score of 69, his 28th round in the 60s of his collegiate career.

Virginia will begin final round action at 10:30 ET going of No. 1. Follow all the action via Scoreboard powered by clippd.

LEADERBOARD

PL. TEAM TO PAR RD 1 RD 2
1  Virginia -1 273 286
2  Texas Tech +2 274 288
3  North Carolina +3 279 284
4  Georgia Tech +7 281 286
 T5  Texas +8 285 283
 T5  Vanderbilt +8 285 283
7  Alabama +9 288 281
 T8  Oklahoma +11 287 284
 T8  Auburn +11 277 294
10  Stanford +12 282 290
11  TCU +13 288 285
12  Pepperdine +14 288 286
13  Texas A&M +21 286 295
14  Arizona State +22 293 289
15  Georgia +23 297 286

VIRGINIA

PL. PLAYER TO PAR RD 1 RD 2
 T1  Ben James -4 67 69
 T8  Josh Duangmanee  E 67 73
 T19  Bryan Lee 2 69 73
 T40  Paul Chang 5 70 75
 T49  Maxi Puregger 7 76 71

 

