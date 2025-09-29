Longtime Friends Bring Cavalier Spirit to Chicago

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Matt Kelly left Chicago for the University of Virginia in the summer of 2005. Ross LaBauex followed a year later. They attended different high schools and didn’t meet until both were on Grounds, where Kelly and LaBauex played lacrosse and soccer, at UVA, respectively. The members of those teams interacted often, in part because their locker rooms shared a wall at the University Hall.

Their status as student-athletes, however, wasn’t the only thing that drew LaBauex and Kelly together.

“There’s not a lot of us who come from the Midwest,” LaBauex said. “We were like the outsiders. And then soccer and lacrosse, for whatever reason, were just always close. We’d root for each other.”

Growing up in the Midwest, LaBauex said, “I didn’t know anything about lacrosse, because it wasn’t like what it is now. It’s exploded now. You can’t go anywhere without seeing lacrosse, but when I was growing up no one played lacrosse, and so I’m committed to UVA and people are like, ‘Yo, UVA is in the [NCAA tournament’s] final four, they’re about to sell out a football stadium, and I’m like, ‘What is this?’ ”

Once he got to Charlottesville, LaBauex came to appreciate lacrosse, and he and Kelly forged a friendship that continues today. “Hard to believe it’s been 20 years,” Kelly said. “It doesn’t feel like that.”

After graduating from the University, both made their way back to the Midwest, where they again see each other regularly. Kelly and LaBauex are coaching colleagues at Mount Carmel High School on Chicago’s South Side.

“Kind of a unique situation,” said Phil Segroves, Mount Carmel’s athletic director.

LaBauex, a graduate of Mount Carmel, is in his first year as head coach of the school’s varsity soccer team. Kelly, who graduated from New Trier High School on the North Shore of Chicago, is in his second year in charge of Mount Carmel’s varsity lacrosse program.

Mount Carmel tried to hire as LaBauex as head soccer coach after the 2024 season, but he turned down the job. “I called him and he was like, ‘Coach, I’m sorry. I’ve got three boys. My wife travels a lot. I just can’t do it,’ ” Segroves recalled.

In August, however, the job unexpectedly came open again, and Mount Carmel, desperate to find a new coach on the eve of the season, went back to LaBauex. Segroves received a different answer this time.

“He was like, ‘Carmel guys don’t let each other down. If you need me, I’ll figure it out,’ ” Segroves said.

LaBauex “stepped in to be the hero of the day,” Kelly said.

“If I had said no, they probably wouldn’t have a coach right now,” LaBauex said. “I had a good experience at Mount Carmel. They always watched out for me, and it’s a tight-knit community. It’s cool to come back these years to see how much it’s evolved. It’s like a family.”

The school is “very, very diverse,” Kelly said, “and one thing that is a common denominator, which I have noticed, is the kids all work their butts off and listen and respect each other. It’s a special place.”

An all-boys Catholic school, Mount Carmel has a storied history in athletics. Its alumni include Donovan McNabb and Simeon Rice, who starred in the NFL, and Denny McLain, a two-time Cy Young winner in Major League Baseball.

“So to have Ross and Matt here to try to build some greatness in soccer and lacrosse, these are pretty exciting times for us,” Segroves said. “They really are special guys and dads and husbands.”

Each left UVA with an NCAA championship ring. Kelly earned his at the front end of his college career, helping the Wahoos finish 17-0 as a freshman in 2006. LaBauex’s championship celebration came at the conclusion of his final college game, which secured the College Cup for Virginia in 2009.

Several students at Mount Carmel play both soccer and lacrosse, including a young man with whom LaBauex had a recent conversation that he later shared with Kelly.

“I was like, ‘Jordan, how many kids can say that both of their coaches went to UVA and won national championships?’ ” LaBauex recalled, smiling. “He was like, ‘Yeah, that’s kind of crazy, huh, Coach?’ Hopefully Matt and I can bestow on them a little coaching and some life lessons along the way.”