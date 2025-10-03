Cavaliers Drop Match To Boston College In Three Sets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball team (7-6, 0-3 ACC) fell in straight sets (13-25, 25-27, 21-25) to Boston College (12-3, 1-2) on Friday night (Oct. 3) at the Aquatic & Fitness Center.

Reagan Ennist led the Cavaliers with 12 kills against only two errors on 30 swings for a .333 hitting clip. Sarah Brodner added seven more kills of her own while Lauryn Bowie and Jasmine Robinson each had five in the match.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Boston College 25, Virginia 13

The opening moments of Friday’s match saw the two teams duel to a 10-10 tie before UVA took a brief 11-10 lead thanks to a kill from Kate Dean. Following Dean’s kill, Boston College took control of the set with a 4-0 run. The Eagles ended the game by taking the final nine points of the set.

Set 2: Boston College 25, Virginia 25

Friday’s second set saw a match-high 13 ties but only two lead changes. After the teams battled to a 16-16 tie, Ennist gave the Cavaliers a lead with back-to-back kills. Out of a UVA timeout, the Cavaliers claimed four of the six points to reach set-point. Boston College stormed back to take the set by claiming six of the final seven points.

Set 3: Boston College 25, Virginia 21

The back-and-forth affair continued in the third set as the two teams played to a 5-5 tie. A Robinson kill put the Cavaliers out front at 6-5 before Boston College took control of the set with a 6-0 run to force a UVA timeout. Later in the game, Virginia pulled to within a trio of points at 21-18 with a 3-0 run that was highlighted by a Meredith Reeg service ace. One last push from Virginia at match point ended on a kill from BC’s Cornelia Roach.

MATCH NOTES

With the win, Boston College has won back-to-back matches in Charlottesville, though UVA still leads the series 20-12.

Kate Dean and Jasmine Robinson each had a match-high five blocks.

UVA’s 14 service errors against Boston College are the most in a match since having 14 against Syracuse in 2023.

FROM HEAD COACH SHANNON WELLS

“Today is disappointing and I think we are feeling a little sorry for ourselves. The reality is that nobody else feels sorry for us, so we have to step up. That’s the disappointing part. I think we are way better volleyball players and we didn’t show that tonight. We’ll get some good sleep, we’ll get in the gym and get back at it tomorrow.”

UP NEXT

Virginia will close out the longest homestand of the season on Sunday (Oct. 5) at the Aquatic & Fitness Center against Syracuse. First serve is slated for 1 p.m. and will be streamed on ACCNX.