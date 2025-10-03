No. 1 Virginia Hosts Virginia Tech In Commonwealth Clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 1 Virginia women’s soccer team (9-0-1, 3-0-0 ACC) returns to action at home on Saturday (Oct. 4) when the Cavaliers host Virginia Tech (4-5-3, 0-3-1 ACC) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash.

Kick is set for 7 p.m. and admission to all home Virginia soccer matches is free this season.

PARKING ADVISORY

Due to a concert at JPJ Arena that coincides with the Saturday night soccer match, fans are asked to plan ahead and be aware of heavier traffic in the area and parking changes. Soccer parking will be in the across from the entrance to Klöckner Stadium from the promenade to the training grounds. Parking is also available at Emmet-Ivy Garage with a shuttle from the garage to the stadium entrance.

Fans can register for free parking at the EIG Garage at the link: https://www.offstreet.io/location/2MN0NF0A

PROMOTIONS ON HAND FOR STUDENTS

Saturday night’s contest will have two promotions for students with free pizza while supplies last and five Sabre Points awarded for everyone who scans in for the game.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Saturday night’s contest will be streamed on ACCNX which is available at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Live stats are also provided and linked with the stream at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).

NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia held down the top spot in the United Soccer Coaches rankings for the third straight week and stayed at No. 2 in the Top Drawer Soccer poll following the road win at Clemson

The Cavaliers also maintained the top spot in the RPI for the third straight week

Lia Godfrey hit her third game winner of the year and sixth goal of the season at Clemson last week

Maggie Cagle assisted on two second half goals at Clemson for her sixth career multi-assist game

Godfrey and Cagle continue to be an offensive threat for the Hoos as both players rank among the top 4 nationally in career assists among all active D1 players (Godfrey 2nd, Cagle 4th)

The duo have combined for 46 goals and 59 assists throughout their careers with the Hoos

Cagle is third in the ACC and 18th nationally in shot accuracy (.652) with 15-of-23 shots on frame

Godfrey hit the game winning goal in back-to-back contests for the Cavaliers and leads the team with three game-winning goals and six total goals on the season

Godfrey has been potent in the midfield with Ella Carter as the pair have combined for nine goals and five assists – five of those goals are game winners and two assists came on game-winning goals

Meredith McDermott got on the scoresheet with a 46th minute goal at Clemson to open the half

Victoria Safradin sits atop the NCAA ledger in save percentage (.941) while also sitting tied atop the ACC leader board in shutouts (7) and rankings second nationally

Safradin also sits second nationally in goal against average (0.222) and has played three more games and almost 400 more minutes this season than the national leader

UVA’s ranks first nationally in goal against average (.200) and second in shutout percentage (.800)

THE SERIES WITH VIRGINIA TECH

Virginia and Virginia Tech meet for the 31st time when the teams face off on Saturday night at Klöckner Stadium

The Cavaliers lead the series 24-4-2 overall and hold a 15-1-0 edge in home games (12-1-0 in games at Klöckner Stadium

The Hoos got a 1-0 victory last season in Blacksburg as Lia Godfrey connected with Meredith McDermott in the 12th minute

The series sits at 4-0-1 for the Hoos over the last five meetings and 7-2-1 in favor of Virginia over the last 10 meetings

THE SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH CLASH

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions.