GAMEDAY: Virginia at Louisville

UVA FOOTBALL GAMEDAY

#24 Virginia Cavaliers
vs.
Louisville Cardinals
Louisville, Ky. (L&N Stadium)
TV: ESPN2
RADIO: LISTEN
ONLINE:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Seeking its fourth straight win, No. 24 Virginia (4-1, 2-0) travels to Louisville (4-0, 1-0) Saturday (Oct. 4) for its first ACC road contest. Kickoff from L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4
Time: 3:30 p.m. 
Television: ESPN2 (Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport) 
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 371

Full game preview

"I think this group is really starting to understand that it's not about an opponent. It's not about the moment of joy in a locker room after the game – so to speak – but it's about the process of preparing to try and chase your best game week in and week out."

– Fralin Family Head Fooball Coach Tony Elliott

Press Conference: Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott (Sept. 30)

Listen Live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network

TEAM INFORMATION

Virginia Team Information
Roster Schedule Statistics Game Notes (PDF)
Louisville Team Information
Roster Schedule Statistics Game Notes (PDF)

Recent podcast episodes

Cinematic Recap: Virginia 46, Florida State 38

