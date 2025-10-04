GAMEDAY: Virginia at Louisville

— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) September 30, 2025
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Seeking its fourth straight win, No. 24 Virginia (4-1, 2-0) travels to Louisville (4-0, 1-0) Saturday (Oct. 4) for its first ACC road contest. Kickoff from L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 4
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Television: ESPN2 (Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport)
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 371
"I think this group is really starting to understand that it's not about an opponent. It's not about the moment of joy in a locker room after the game – so to speak – but it's about the process of preparing to try and chase your best game week in and week out."– Fralin Family Head Fooball Coach Tony Elliott
Press Conference: Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott (Sept. 30)
