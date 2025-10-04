No. 16 Virginia Travels to No. 2 NC State Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 16 Virginia men’s soccer team (6-1-2, 2-0-2 ACC) is set to travel to No. 2 NC State (8-0-2, 1-0-2 ACC) at Dail Soccer Stadium on Sunday (Oct. 5). Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

How to Follow:

Sunday night’s match against NC State will air on ACC Network which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).