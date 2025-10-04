No. 16 Virginia Travels to No. 2 NC State Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 16 Virginia men’s soccer team (6-1-2, 2-0-2 ACC) is set to travel to No. 2 NC State (8-0-2, 1-0-2 ACC) at Dail Soccer Stadium on Sunday (Oct. 5). Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
How to Follow:
Sunday night’s match against NC State will air on ACC Network which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).
For Openers:
- The Cavaliers are set for their 79th meeting with NC State all-time.
- UVA holds a 59-17-9 record against the Wolfpack overall, and a 15-14-5 record on the road
- Since the start of 2022, UVA has gone 13-3-5 in October for a winning percentage of .738
- The last time Virginia recorded multiple wins over top-two opponents was in 2019 (vs Maryland, vs Clemson)
- Virginia head coach George Gelnovatch enters his 30th season at the helm. He has amassed a record of 386-164-75 and guided the program to a pair of NCAA titles and four ACC championships.
Last Time…
- The last meeting between the two teams came in the first round of the 2024 ACC Men’s Soccer Tournament when ninth-seeded Virginia traveled to eighth-seeded then-No. 21 NC State.
- The Cavaliers fell behind after a Wolfpack goal in the 36th minute, but the Cavaliers rallied late in the second half with a pair of goals just 20 seconds apart to flip the game on its head.
- The Cavaliers would go on to upset top-seeded Pitt 2-0 on the road, again scoring a pair of goals in under 30 seconds.
Results Against Top-10 Opposition
- Virginia was tested early with a run of three consecutive matches against opponents ranked in the nation’s top-10. The Cavaliers went 2-0-1 against No. 8 Virginia Tech (T, 2-2), No. 6 Louisville (W, 1-0) and No. 1 Wake Forest (W, 6-3).
- The stretch marked the first time UVA matched up with three-straight top-10 opponents since 2022 when Virginia went 2-1-1 against No. 3 Syracuse, No. 10 Pitt, No. 10 Denver and No. 2 Duke.
- The last time UVA opened ACC play with back-to-back road matches against top-10 foes was in 2000, when No. 11 Virginia posted a 2-0 win at No. 5 Wake Forest before defeating No. 10 North Carolina 3-1 in Chapel Hill.
- The Cavaliers hold a record of 96-76-39 against top-10 opposition all-time
- Since the start of 2022, Virginia has recorded 13 positive results (wins or draws) against top-10 opponents with seven of those results coming on the road. That total ranks first in the ACC:
|Result
|Opponent
|Date
|W, 1-0
|at No. 3 Syracuse
|9/24/22
|W, 3-1
|at No. 10 Pitt
|9/30/22
|T, 0-0
|vs No. 2 Duke
|10/7/22
|T, 2-2
|at No. 3 Syracuse
|*11/9/22
|T, 1-1
|vs No. 9 Marshall
|*11/20/22
|T, 1-1
|at No. 9 JMU
|9/12/23
|W, 3-0
|vs No. 8 Louisville
|9/29/23
|W, 1-0
|vs No. 10 UNC
|10/27/23
|W, 1-0
|vs No. 8 JMU
|10/8/24
|W, 2-0
|at No. 9 Pitt
|11/10/24
|T, 2-2
|at No. 8 Virginia Tech
|9/5/25
|W, 1-0
|at No. 6 Louisville
|9/13/25
|W, 6-3
|vs No. 1 Wake Forest
|9/19/25
*Opponent advanced on penalties in postseason play
The Virginia Standard
- As an 11-seed in 2024, the Cavaliers earned a first round bye in the NCAA tournament for the third consecutive season.
- UVA is one of just five programs to earn first-round byes in each of the last three seasons and is the only program that earned multiple top-eight seeds in that span.
- The Cavaliers are coming off their second ACC Semifinal appearance in three seasons.