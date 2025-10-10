Simmonds Named to Hermann Trophy Midseason Watch List

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – United Soccer Coaches announced Friday (Oct. 10) the 31 NCAA Men’s Division I college soccer players named to the 2025 Hermann Trophy Midseason Watch List which includes Virginia freshman forward, Nick Simmonds.

Simmonds is one of just two freshmen included in the midseason watch list. He leads the No. 8-ranked Cavaliers with five goals on the season and his total of four goals in league play leads the ACC.

Simmonds has delivered in the season’s biggest moments. He equalized late at No. 8 Virginia Tech, recorded his first career brace in a 6-3 win over No. 1 Wake Forest, and scored the game-winner at No. 2 NC State.

The Hermann Trophy is presented annually by the Missouri Athletic Club and is the nation’s highest individual honor recognizing the National Player of the Year as determined by voting of Division I head coaches who are members of United Soccer Coaches. It is named in honor of the late Robert Hermann, the legendary St. Louis, Mo., businessman and soccer executive who founded the National Professional Soccer League, the first pro soccer league in the United States which became the North American Soccer League. He was inducted in the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame in 2012.

The 2025 midseason watch list was compiled by members of the Hermann Trophy Midseason Watch List Committee. A total of 15 players will be named 2025 Hermann Trophy semifinalists on December 9 at the conclusion of NCAA Division I All-American voting. From that list, head coaches will cast votes, and three players will be named finalists. The 2025 recipient will be announced January 9, 2026, in a ceremony at the historic Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis, Mo.

2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Hermann Trophy Midseason Watch List