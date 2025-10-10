Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Men's Soccer
Simmonds Named to Hermann Trophy Midseason Watch List

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – United Soccer Coaches announced Friday (Oct. 10) the 31 NCAA Men’s Division I college soccer players named to the 2025 Hermann Trophy Midseason Watch List which includes Virginia freshman forward, Nick Simmonds.

Simmonds is one of just two freshmen included in the midseason watch list. He leads the No. 8-ranked Cavaliers with five goals on the season and his total of four goals in league play leads the ACC.

Simmonds has delivered in the season’s biggest moments. He equalized late at No. 8 Virginia Tech, recorded his first career brace in a 6-3 win over No. 1 Wake Forest, and scored the game-winner at No. 2 NC State.

The Hermann Trophy is presented annually by the Missouri Athletic Club and is the nation’s highest individual honor recognizing the National Player of the Year as determined by voting of Division I head coaches who are members of United Soccer Coaches. It is named in honor of the late Robert Hermann, the legendary St. Louis, Mo., businessman and soccer executive who founded the National Professional Soccer League, the first pro soccer league in the United States which became the North American Soccer League. He was inducted in the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame in 2012.

The 2025 midseason watch list was compiled by members of the Hermann Trophy Midseason Watch List Committee. A total of 15 players will be named 2025 Hermann Trophy semifinalists on December 9 at the conclusion of NCAA Division I All-American voting. From that list, head coaches will cast votes, and three players will be named finalists. The 2025 recipient will be announced January 9, 2026, in a ceremony at the historic Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis, Mo.

2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Hermann Trophy Midseason Watch List

Position Name Class School Hometown
K Mitch Budler Sr. University of Akron Lincoln, Neb.
K Sebastian Conlon Sr. University of Kentucky Reston, Va.
K Logan Erb Sr. NC State University Houston, Texas
K Andrew Samuels Jr. Princeton University Burlingame, Calif.
D Kamran Acito Sr. Duke University Manhattan, N.Y.
D Nikola Markovic So. NC State University Gatineau, Que.
D Abdel Talabi Sr. Bryant University Derbyshire, England
D Giuliano Fravolini Whitchurch Sr. Princeton University San Diego, Calif.
M Richie Aman Sr. University of Washington Hanover, N.H.
M Zach Bohane Sr. Stanford University Monte Sereno, Calif.
M Arnau Farnos Sr. Oregon State University Riudoms, Spain
M Cooper Flax Sr. Wake Forest University Dix Hills, N.Y.
M Cooper Forcellini Sr. Xavier University Olathe, Kan.
M Ransford Gyan So. Clemson University Sunyani, Ghana
M Diego Hernandez Jr. Furman University Mesquite, Texas
M Kenan Hot Sr. Duke University Lincroft, N.J.
M Eduoard Nys Jr. University of Illinois Chicago Dottignies, Belgium
M Zach Zengue Sr. Georgetown University North Oaks, Minn.
F David Agjabe So. University of Portland Surrey, B.C.
F Palmer Ault Sr. Indiana University Noblesville, Ind.
F Marcus Caldeira Sr. West Virginia University Mississauga, Ont.
F Junior Diouf Fr. Grand Canyon University Thies, Senegal
F Enzo Dovlo Jr. University of North Carolina-Greensboro Paris, France
F Joe Highfield So. University of Portland Plymouth, Minn.
F Maximilian Kissell Sr. University of Vermont Wiesbaden, German
F Ricky Louis So. Georgia Southern University Fort Myers, Fla.
F Daniel Lugo So. High Point University St. Petersburg, Fla.
F Donavan Phillip Jr. NC State University Castries, Saint Lucia
F Pablo Pozos Jr. West Virginia University Madrid, Spain
F Nicholas Simmonds Fr. University of Virginia Midlothian, Va.
F Marius Stenner So. University of Delaware Svendborg, Denmark

 

