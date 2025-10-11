Cavaliers Cruise Through Second Day of Wahoowa Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team are competing as individuals in singles and doubles matches at the Wahoowa Invitational, being held Friday through Sunday, October 10-12, at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. This is the Cavaliers’ lone home tournament of the fall season.

Sunday’s matches are scheduled to be played outdoors, but could move to the indoor courts in the case of inclement weather.

Players from James Madison, Old Dominion and West Virginia are also competing in the tournament.