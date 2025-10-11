Cavaliers Cruise Through Second Day of Wahoowa Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team are competing as individuals in singles and doubles matches at the Wahoowa Invitational, being held Friday through Sunday, October 10-12, at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. This is the Cavaliers’ lone home tournament of the fall season.
Sunday’s matches are scheduled to be played outdoors, but could move to the indoor courts in the case of inclement weather.
Players from James Madison, Old Dominion and West Virginia are also competing in the tournament.
Friday, Oct. 10
Virginia swept both the singles and doubles matches against opponents from West Virginia on the first day of competition.
Saturday, Oct. 11
For the second straight day, the Cavaliers swept both the singles and doubles matches. Virginia picked up five singles and two doubles wins, all in straight sets, against opponents from Old Dominion.
RESULTS
Friday, Oct. 10
Doubles
#26 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Audrey Moutama/Daniella Shved (WVU) 6-0
Meggie Navarre/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Lyla Byers/Zuzana Kudlackova (WVU) 6-3
Singles
#114 Vivian Yang (VA) def. Audrey Moutama (WVU) 6-4, 6-2
Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Zuzana Kudlackova (WVU) 6-1, 6-2
Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Julie Bousseau (WVU) 6-2, 6-1
Katie Rolls (VA) def. Laura Villaneuva Morillo (WVU) 4-6, 6-4, 10-4
Blair Gill (VA) def. Daniella Shved (WVU) 5-7, 6-3, 10-6
Meggie Navarro (VA) def. Lucia Tognoni (WVU) 6-4, 6-4
Saturday, Oct. 11
Doubles
#9 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) def. Kira Matushkina/Victoria Matasova (ODU) 6-2
Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Ulyana Romanova/Marina Markina (ODU) 6-3
Singles
#114 Vivian Yang (VA) def. Kira Matushkina (ODU) 6-2, 7-5
#23 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Victoria Matasova (ODU) 7-5, 6-4
Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Ulyana Romanova (ODU) 7-5, 6-4
Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Marina Markina (ODU) 6-2, 6-3
Katie Rolls (VA) def. Mya Byrd (ODU) 6-4, 6-3