No. 1 Virginia Set For Sunday Showdown At No. 3 Stanford

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The top-ranked Virginia women’s soccer team (10-0-2, 4-0-1 ACC) continues its west coast swing on Sunday (Oct. 12) with a matchup against No. 3 Stanford (10-1-1, 4-0-1 ACC). Kick is set for 4 p.m. ET.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
Sunday afternoon’s contest with the Cardinal will be streamed on ACCNX through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and links to both are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).
NOTING THE HOOS
- Virginia held down the top spot in the United Soccer Coaches rankings for the fourth straight week and stayed at No. 2 in the Top Drawer Soccer poll following the win over Virginia Tech
- The Cavaliers also maintained the top spot in the RPI for the fourth straight week
- Lia Godfrey, Laney Rouse and Victoria Safradin were on the MAC Hermann Trophy Midseason Watch List this week as the trio are part of the 35 player list from the United Soccer Coaches
- Godfrey hit her fourth game winner of the year and sixth goal of the season against Virginia Tech last week as she and Maggie Cagle hit the two goals for UVA in the 2-1 victory
- Godfrey and Cagle continue to be an offensive threat for the Hoos as both players rank among the top 6 nationally in career assists among all active D1 players (Godfrey 2nd, Cagle 6th)
- The duo have combined for 50 goals and 59 assists throughout their careers with the Hoos
- Both Cagle and Godfrey scored in the Cavaliers’ last outing at Cal on Thursday night
- Godfrey hit the game winner in three straight ACC contests for the Cavaliers prior to the Cal draw on Thursday and has scored in four straight contests, while Cagle has scored in four of the last five outings
- Godfrey has been potent in the midfield with Ella Carter as the pair have combined for 11 goals and six assists – six of those goals are game winners and two assists came on game-winning goals
- Safradin sits atop the ACC in goal against average (0.455) and in save percentage (.875) heading into the weekend and is tied for the ACC lead in shutouts (7) – she is top 12 nationally in all three
- The Virginia keeper staff has been stout, ranking seventh nationally in both save percentage (.923) and goal against average (.417) heading into the matchup with the Cardinal
THE SERIES WITH STANFORD
- Virginia and Stanford meet for the sixth time in program history and first time since 2007 with Sunday’s matchup in California
- The Cardinal lead the series 3-2-0, wining home contests in 1991 and 2000 with that neutral-site meeting in 2007
- Virginia won matchups at home in 1989 and 1999 as each side is undefeated in the series when hosting
- This will be the first trip back to Stanford for head coach Steve Swanson who coached the Cardinal from 1996-99
- It will be the fourth contest Swanson has coached in the series and third for UVA as he led Stanford in the 1999 meeting