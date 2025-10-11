No. 1 Virginia Set For Sunday Showdown At No. 3 Stanford

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The top-ranked Virginia women’s soccer team (10-0-2, 4-0-1 ACC) continues its west coast swing on Sunday (Oct. 12) with a matchup against No. 3 Stanford (10-1-1, 4-0-1 ACC). Kick is set for 4 p.m. ET.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Sunday afternoon’s contest with the Cardinal will be streamed on ACCNX through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and links to both are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).

NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia held down the top spot in the United Soccer Coaches rankings for the fourth straight week and stayed at No. 2 in the Top Drawer Soccer poll following the win over Virginia Tech

The Cavaliers also maintained the top spot in the RPI for the fourth straight week

Lia Godfrey, Laney Rouse and Victoria Safradin were on the MAC Hermann Trophy Midseason Watch List this week as the trio are part of the 35 player list from the United Soccer Coaches

Godfrey hit her fourth game winner of the year and sixth goal of the season against Virginia Tech last week as she and Maggie Cagle hit the two goals for UVA in the 2-1 victory

Godfrey and Cagle continue to be an offensive threat for the Hoos as both players rank among the top 6 nationally in career assists among all active D1 players (Godfrey 2nd, Cagle 6th)

The duo have combined for 50 goals and 59 assists throughout their careers with the Hoos

Both Cagle and Godfrey scored in the Cavaliers’ last outing at Cal on Thursday night

Godfrey hit the game winner in three straight ACC contests for the Cavaliers prior to the Cal draw on Thursday and has scored in four straight contests, while Cagle has scored in four of the last five outings

Godfrey has been potent in the midfield with Ella Carter as the pair have combined for 11 goals and six assists – six of those goals are game winners and two assists came on game-winning goals

Safradin sits atop the ACC in goal against average (0.455) and in save percentage (.875) heading into the weekend and is tied for the ACC lead in shutouts (7) – she is top 12 nationally in all three

The Virginia keeper staff has been stout, ranking seventh nationally in both save percentage (.923) and goal against average (.417) heading into the matchup with the Cardinal

THE SERIES WITH STANFORD