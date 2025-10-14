Juan Ramirez Named Assistant Women’s Tennis Coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia head women’s tennia coach Sara O’Leary announced today (Oct. 14) the addition of Juan Ramirez to her staff as an assistant coach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Juan to the UVA Tennis family,” O’Leary said. “He brings a wealth of experience coaching at the highest levels of junior, collegiate and professional tennis. Juan’s outstanding character, strong work ethic and genuine passion for college tennis make him an exceptional addition to our program. I’m confident he will make a tremendous impact on our team, our players and the UVA community.”

Ramirez comes to UVA with a wealth of experience coaching at a high level. He most recently worked at the Piatti Tennis Center in Italy with the professional group program, where he traveled to Futures, Challenger and Junior Grand Slam tournaments with various groups of players, including working with a former world junior No. 1 and 2022 Junior French Open Champion Gabriel Debru. Before that, he spent three years working with UVA men’s tennis alum Alexander Ritschard, helping him rise to No. 145 in the ATP rankings.

Ramirez also spent five years as a Head Tennis Pro in Dubai, working at the seven-star hotel Burj Al Arab and the five-star resorts Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Al Qasr Hotel, and Park Hyatt Hotel.

Ramirez played at Minnesota, helping the team reach a high of No. 16 in the ITA rankings, and was awarded the Most Improved Player award in his senior season. He went on to serve as a volunteer assistant for the Golden Gophers, helping them achieve their first Big Ten conference title in 20 years.