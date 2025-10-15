Hoos Meshing Well at Disharoon Park

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia’s baseball roster for 2026 is made up of players who can be divided into five distinct groups.

About a dozen players who were at UVA last season remain in the program. About a half-dozen others transferred from Duke to UVA this summer, including slugger AJ Gracia, pitcher Henry Zatkowski and infielder Noah Murray. Several of the Cavaliers’ freshmen originally signed with Duke last fall expecting to play for Chris Pollard in Durham, N.C. Other first-years signed with UVA last fall expecting to play for Brian O’Connor in Charlottesville.

And then there are the transfers who played last season at Davidson, Rider, Western Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Virginia Tech and Indian River State, respectively.

“I worried over the summer about that blend,” said Pollard, whom Virginia hired in June to succeed O’Connor as head coach. “I worried about it being kind of Duke guys versus UVA guys, new guys versus returning guys, Coach Pollard’s guys versus Oak’s guys. And it was actually the very first thing that I addressed when I got up in front of the guys in our initial team meeting. I said, ‘I just want you to hear this. There are no Duke versus UVA guys. There are no new guys versus returning guys. We are all UVA baseball, with a common goal to get this program to Omaha.’ ”

As it turns out, Pollard need not have worried. “That piece dissolved very quickly, because these guys meshed really, really well,” he said. “And so much of the credit, really all the credit, for that goes to the leadership that’s been provided” by the players back from UVA’s 2025 team.

That group includes Eric Becker, Harrison Didawick, Antonio Perrotta, Kevin Jaxel, Dean Kampschror, Matt Augustin and Tommy Roldan. “Those guys have been awesome,” Pollard said. “Their buy-in to the new staff and the way they’ve worked hard to integrate this whole group together has been remarkable.”

Didawick, who’s in his fourth year in the UVA program, said the situation was “obviously a challenge, but I think the coaches have done a great job of making it as easy as possible and blending us together. It’s honestly so easy, because all these guys have played high-level baseball before. We’re all humble, confident guys, and we’re just having a lot of fun together and meshing well.

“It’s definitely a different experience. I’ve been on three [other] teams here, and I haven’t had an experience quite like this.”

Neither has Becker, but on a recent Wahoo Central Podcast he said he’s “super excited to be here with all the guys and creating new relationships and going after this new challenge ahead of us.”

Some of the players who became UVA teammates this summer already knew each other, including Becker and Gracia. Each attended high school in New Jersey—Becker at Don Bosco Prep, Gracia at Ranney—and they’ve battled each other and been friends for years.

They traveled to Japan together this summer, playing for USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team, “and we got closer there,” Becker said.

Duke recruited Becker when he was in high school, so he was familiar with Pollard before the coaching change at UVA. “So it was kind of easy talking to him,” Becker said. “And then talking to guys who have played for him, guys like AJ, everyone who has played for him loved him and the rest of the coaching staff. So I’m super excited and pumped to play for them.”

Pollard is a Lynchburg native who grew up in nearby Amherst County and attended Virginia Episcopal School. He came to UVA after 13 seasons at Duke, where he won a program-record 420 games.

A graduate of Davidson College, Pollard spent three years an assistant coach at his alma mater before getting his first head job, at Pfeiffer College in North Carolina. In 2004, he moved to Appalachian State and stayed there as head coach for eight seasons.

In June 2012, Appalachian State defeated UVA in the NCAA regional at what was then known as Davenport Field. Later that month, Duke hired Pollard as its head coach.

Back then, Pollard said, putting together a roster wasn’t so challenging for a new coach.

“You felt like you had time to get to know those kids [already in the program], and that was the group you were going to coach,” Pollard said. “I think that summer of 2012, we only made one or two total additions to the roster. And so it was essentially the returning team plus the incoming class. There was no [transfer] portal, there were no decommitments. If you were an incoming guy, you got to know the new coach and hoped it worked. I think the differences are stunning, candidly, just that our whole landscape has changed that much. It’s not a big chunk of time, when you think about it.”

After 22 seasons at Virginia, O’Connor left in early June to become head coach at Mississippi State. Several UVA players followed him to Starkville, Miss., and others transferred elsewhere. Pollard had no time to ease into his new position, but he and his staff succeeded in putting together a roster that should keep the Cavaliers among the ACC’s top programs.

It helped, Pollard said, that player movement is common in college baseball these days. Some of his current players “have changed high schools two or three times before they get here,” he said. “They almost certainly changed travel ball organizations a handful of times before they get here. A lot of these guys had already transferred once or multiple times before they joined our program. So I do think that student-athletes nowadays view this whole process more on a year-to-year basis, for better or for worse, but it probably does help with assimilation. But I would say again that the job by our veteran upperclassmen has been remarkable.”

Didawick said joining forces with players who previously suited up one for Virginia’s counterparts in the ACC hasn’t been a problem.

“I think rivalries are with the fans more than anything,” he said. “I think no matter who you’re playing against, you have a lot of respect for them. We have a lot of respect for Duke. They’re obviously a great team, great players, great coaches. I’m just glad they’re with us now. It’s a lot of fun.”