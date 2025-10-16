Trio of Cavaliers Named to US Junior World Cup Roster

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Virginia field hockey student-athletes Mia Abello, Mary Adams and Riley Savage have been named to the U.S. U 21 team that will be competing at the 2025 FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup, being held December 1-13 at National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago, Chile announced by USA Field Hockey on Thursday (Oct. 16).

U-21 Head Coach Ange Bradley named the 18-athlete roster, plus two traveling reserves and three standby athletes on Thursday, Oct. 16. Junior Mia Abello and freshman Mary Adams were named to the 18-athlete roster while freshman Riley Savage was named one of the three standby athletes.

“This group brings a strong blend of experience and youth,” said Bradley. “Each athlete’s strengths complementing another’s gaps. Our challenge now is how quickly we can become united after the NCAA season, making our connection and collective play our greatest strength. Together, we will bravely represent the USA with pride, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of a top eight finish.”

For this year’s JWC, the No. 6 U-21 USWNT kicks off JWC competition in Pool F on Monday, December 1 with an opening match against No. 13 New Zealand. They then face No. 10 Korea on Wednesday, December 3, and conclude pool play on Friday, December 5 against No. 22 Uruguay. Crossovers begin on Sunday, December 7.