Gameday Guide: Virginia vs. Washington State

UVA FOOTBALL GAMEDAY

Scott Stadium
TV: The CW
RADIO: Listen
ONLINE:
Gameday Information
Parking Information
Parking Map
Fan Shuttle Map
Interactive Stadium Map
Scott Stadium Map (jpg)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Aiming for its first five-game win streak since 2007, No. 18 Virginia (5-1) hosts Washington State (3-3) Saturday night (Oct. 18) for the Cavaliers’ non-conference finale and 100th Homecomings game. Kickoff from Scott Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. on The CW and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. Full game preview

GAME DETAILS
Date: Saturday, Oct. 18 
Time: 6:30 p.m. 
Television: The CW (Thom Brennaman, Will Blackmon, Wes Bryant) 
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 137 or 194
Theme: Homecomings/Breast Cancer Awareness

"At the end of the day, we're where we want to be. It's what we thought we could accomplish, but we're not done yet."

– Fralin Family Head Fooball Coach Tony Elliott –

Listen Live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network

Recent podcast episodes

TEAM INFORMATION

Virginia Team Information
Roster Schedule Statistics Game Notes (PDF)
Washington State Team Information
Roster Schedule Statistics Game Notes (PDF)

Press Conference: Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott (Oct. 14)

On The Horizon

at
North Carolina (ACC)
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Football
Listen
Live Stats

