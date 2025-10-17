No. 3 Virginia Travels For Saturday Contest At Louisville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 3 Virginia women’s soccer team (10-1-2, 4-1-1 ACC) heads out on the road this weekend for a single matchup at Louisville (11-3-1, 4-2-1 ACC) on Saturday (Oct. 18). Kick is set for 5 p.m.

It is the final road contest of the regular season for Virginia.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Saturday’s contest will be streamed on ACCNX which is available through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and links to both are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).

NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia moved to No. 3 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings this week following the trip to the west coast to face Cal and Stanford as well as holding the third spot in Top Drawer Soccer polls

The Cavaliers came in at No. 2 in the latest NCAA RPI and were also announced as the No. 2 team on the NCAA selection committee’s top 16 rankings as the season heads into the stretch run

Lia Godfrey, Laney Rouse and Victoria Safradin were on the MAC Hermann Trophy Midseason Watch List last week as the trio are part of the 35 player list from the United Soccer Coaches

The game at Stanford halted a 16-game unbeaten streak by the Cavaliers dating back into 2024

As a staff, UVA entered the week atop the ACC in goal against average (.583), save percentage (.854)

Victoria Safradin is first in the ACC in goal against average (.583) and ranks second in the ACC in save percentage (.844) and shutouts (7)

Maggie Cagle continues to be efficient in her chances this season, ranking second in the ACC in shot accuracy (.630) and 21st nationally with 17-of-27 shots on frame and six goals

Cagle and Lia Godfrey have been a potent duo for UVA with a combined 50 goals and 59 assists between the two for their careers – both rank in the top six for all active D1 players in career assists

Godfrey continues to pace the Hoos with eight goals that includes four game-winning goals to tie for the ACC lead in that category and she has scored in four of the last five games for the Cavaliers

The contest at Louisville is the final road contest of the regular season for the Hoos as Virginia will close the regular season with three straight home contests

Head coach Steve Swanson is closing in on 500 career victories and sits at 498 entering the week

THE SERIES WITH LOUISVILLE