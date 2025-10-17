Youth No Obstacle for Cavalier Freshman

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — On the ACC Network broadcast Wednesday night, the announcers noted repeatedly that University of Virginia volleyball standout Reagan Ennist has yet to turn 18. The big day is coming in about a week, though, and Ennist can’t wait.

“I am so looking forward to that 18th birthday,” she said Thursday. “It’s just small things, like I can’t even get Advil from our trainer without her having to text my mom. It’s annoying, but we’re almost there.”

Her production this season has belied her youth. A 6-foot-3 outside hitter, Ennist leads the Cavaliers with 160 kills. (Junior right-side hitter Lauryn Bowie is second on the team with 130). Ennist led all players with 23 kills Wednesday night to help UVA, which dropped the first two sets, rally for a reverse sweep of Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg.

“Physically, she doesn’t look like a 17-year-old,” Virginia head coach Shannon Wells said, “and she definitely doesn’t play like a first-year. She’s very confident in what she can do, because she’s put the time in. She wants to be the person that takes the big swing.”

There have been rough moments along the way for Ennist, who enrolled at the University in January. She said she “almost hit rock bottom” after Virginia’s 3-0 loss to Auburn on Sept. 9. She played in only one set that night and finished with four attacking errors and one kill.

“It was just really a tough couple weeks mentally,” Ennist recalled. “I had a meeting with Shannon and I think I cried almost the whole meeting. I was just like, ‘I have no idea what’s going on.’ But I tried to come into practice every day with a new mindset that it’s just a small moment of my journey and I’ll get past it.”

Her teammates and coaches never lost faith in Ennist, and her breakthrough came Oct. 5 in UVA’s 3-2 win over Syracuse at the Aquatic & Fitness Center. Ennist recorded 32 kills, a program record for a freshman and the most by any Cavalier in a quarter-century.

“That was a really big confidence boost for me,” Ennist said.

Born and raised in Clifton Park, N.Y., a suburb of Albany, Ennist starred at Shenendehowa High School, where she became the first player to total at least 1,000 career kills. She finished with 2,059.

Even so, Wells pointed out, it’s not unusual for freshmen, no matter how talented they might be, to struggle early in their college careers.

In high school and club volleyball, “you’re the best at everything,” Wells said, “and then you come to college and everybody’s the best at everything, and sometimes I think that makes you doubt yourself.”

Early this season, Ennist found that what “was working for her in high school didn’t really work for her in college,” Wells said. “And so before you get better, you’ve got to feel a little worse. And I think that she just went through that natural progression that every first-year does.”

Being able to enroll midyear at UVA has accelerated her transition, Ennist said.

“It’s huge,” she said. “I’ve talked to my parents about it a lot. Even the small things, like the mental side of the game, have definitely changed a lot for me, just getting that extra semester. The speed from high school to college is just completely different, so I was super fortunate to have the opportunity to come here early, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It was probably the best decision I could have ever made, and I was so glad that Shannon offered it to me, because I don’t know where I would be now if I didn’t get that extra couple months in.”