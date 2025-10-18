Cavaliers Welcome Virginia Tech to John Paul Jones On Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After a dramatic come-from-behind victory to open the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, the Virginia Volleyball team (9-8, 2-5 ACC) is set to host Virginia Tech (9-9, 1-6 ACC) on Sunday (Oct. 19) at John Paul Areana.

Match Information

Matchup: Virginia Tech at Virginia

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 19 • 3 p.m.

Location: John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, Va.)

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

SEATING AND PARKING INFORMATION

PROMOTIONS

The first 200 Virginia students will receive free Raising Cane’s. Students must present their student ID card at the marketing table in the John Paul Jones Arena to be eligible.

THE SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH CLASH

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions.

SEASON OVERVIEW

Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fifth season at the helm.

The Cavaliers are set to host 14 matches on Grounds this season, including five matches at John Paul Jones Arena.

This year marks the 47th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.

SERIES HISTORY

In the very first volleyball match played at John Paul Jones Arena, UVA downed Virginia Tech in a thrilling five-setter in front of a program record 3,162 on October 29, 2023.

The seven-match win streak is tied for the longest streak by Virginia in the series. UVA also won seven straight matches over the Hokies from 1995-01 and 1988-91.

UVA leads the all-time series 44-40 and has won the last seven matches dating back to 2022.

The Cavaliers of Virginia and Hokies of Virginia Tech are meeting for the 85th time on Sunday.

EARLY ENNIST

Entering the primetime showdown with Virginia Tech, Ennist is averaging 3.077 kills per set, which ranks sixth all-time among UVA freshmen.

After tallying over 2,000 kills during her prep career, freshman Reagan Ennist has a team-best 160 kills this season. Ennist’s 160 kills are the second most by a freshman in the Shannon Wells era, only behind Brooklyn Borum’s 234 kills in 2021.

ROAD LIFE IN THE ACC

Overall, the set win was just the third ever taken off a top 5 team for Virginia. All three wins have come in the last 365 days (No. 3 Louisville, 11/22/24 & No. 3 Stanford, 9/27/25).

To conclude the first road weekend of ACC play, Virginia fell 3-1 at No. 5 Louisville on Sunday. The third set win over the Cardinals was the first set win over a top-5 opponent on the road in program history.

REWRITING THE RECORD BOOKS

The freshman’s 32 kills are the fifth-most ever by a Cavalier in a single match. Her 32 kills came on 89 swings, which set a record for most attempts in a single match.

In the win, Ennist racked up a Virginia freshman record 32 kills. The 32 kills were the most by a Cavalier since Deanna Zwarich tallied 33 kills against Duke in 2000.

Freshman outside hitter Reagan Ennist had a game for the ages in UVA’s thrilling five-set victory over Syracuse en route to her first ACC Freshman of the Week honor.

OPENING THE JPJ RESIDENCY

In the Cal match, Reagan Ennist tallied 13 kills—the most by a UVA freshman since Brooklyn Borum in 2021, up until that point.

Virginia’s third set win over Stanford tied for the highest set win over a ranked opponent in program history.

To open ACC play, the Virginia Cavaliers hosted No. 3 Stanford and Cal at John Paul Jones Arena.

IMPORTED A PAIR OF WINS

In the sweep over Troy, Kate Dean recorded 11 total blocks. The most by a Hoo in a match since Abby Tadder in 2023.

UVA opened the weekend with a five-set thriller over Ohio State. It was only the program’s second win ever over a team from the Big 10 and second in as many weeks.

To close out non-conference play, Virginia headed to the Ohio State-hosted Sports Import Classic against OSU and Troy.

DOUBLE DIP AGAINST MICHIGAN

Virginia’s five-set win in the weekend opener was the Cavaliers’ first win over a power conference opponent in non-conference play since 2016 and the first-ever win over a Big 10 program in program history.

To wrap up the home non-conference portion of the 2025 season, Virginia hosted Big 10 foe Michigan for a pair of matches at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.

HOT START HOOS

In the Shannon Wells era, the Cavaliers are 40-21 in matches played during August and September, including an 11-2 mark during the historic 2024 season.

To start the season, Virginia opened the year by dominating the DC Challenge over Georgetown, George Washington and Howard. The 3-0 start for UVA was the first of the Wells era and the first since 2014.

VIRGINIA WELCOMES NEWCOMERS

Virginia welcomed the freshman trio of Reagan Ennist (OH), Marin Black (MB) and Charlottesville-native Caroline Lang (RS/MB) to Grounds this summer.

The Cavaliers’ roster features four transfers: Katie Barrier (DS/L) from Tennessee, Vivian Miller (OH) from Ole Miss, Hannah Scott (S) from College of Charleston and Jasmine Robinson (MB) from Virginia Tech.

Of UVA’s 16 players on its 2025 roster, seven are new to the roster.

LOOK HOOS BACK

The sophomore class is led by 2024 All-ACC freshman team member Zoey Dood (S) and Becca Wight (RS). Sarah Brodner (OH/RS) and Teagan Hogan (DS/L) round out the rest of the class.

Meredith Reeg (DS/L), who missed most of the 2024 season due to injury, and Lauryn Bowie (OH/RS) represent the junior class.

The UVA returners are highlighted by seniors Kate Johnson (DS/L), Kadynce Booth (OH) and Kate Dean (MB). Johnson is the only Cavalier who has been in the program all four seasons.

THE YEAR THAT WAS IN ‘24

The Cavaliers’ 21 wins during the 2024 season were the most by UVA since winning 23 during the 2006 season.

UVA’s 11 ACC wins are the most since winning 11 in 2013.