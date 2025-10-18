Virginia Opens Fall Season at the Head of the Charles

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia rowing team opens its 2025 fall season at the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston on Sunday (Oct. 19).

The 60th edition of the Head of the Charles will feature approximately 12,000 athletes in 74 events. Tens of thousands spectators are expected to visit the Charles River over the three-day event, which began on Friday, Oct. 17.

The Cavaliers will send Kennedy Housley, Skylar Morrison, Flynn Greene, Maddie Agudelo and coxswain Brie Joe to race in the Women’s Championship 4+ at 1:35 p.m. The UVA crew will start third in the field of 22. UVA alums Kate Kelly, Eva Frohnhofer and coxswain Zoe Tekeian will race for Penn AC in the event.

The Head of the Charles course is 5,000 meters along the Charles River, featuring seven bridges, multiple turns and passing in a head-race format. In head races, each crew starts single file about 10-15 seconds apart and the results are based on time.

“Opening the season at the Head of the Charles is always special and we’re thrilled to be a part of the premier festival of fall rowing,” UVA second-year head coach Wesley Ng said. “Striking the balance between training and fall racing is an evolving target and for this year’s squad we’re bringing athletes that performed well in our preliminary pair trials. As with any fall race, it’s a true test for our coxswains to anticipate, navigate and execute over the whole distance.”

Fans can follow the Head of the Charles Regatta online at HOCR.org and @HOCR on Twitter.