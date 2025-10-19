Virginia Closes Fall Scrimmages on Saturday at American Boy Play Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s lacrosse team closes out its fall scrimmage schedule on Saturday, Oct. 25, at the American Boy Women’s Play Day being held at Centreville High School in Clifton, Va.

Virginia, Towson, Richmond and South Florida will all be competing at the special tournament supporting American Boy.

American Boy is an organization focused on mental health and addiction, helping families find treatment, offering scholarships for those who can’t afford it, and advocating long-term care options that result in the best possible outcome for recovery. 100% of ticket proceeds goes to the cause.

GAME AND CLINIC SCHEDULE

