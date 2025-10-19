No. 3 Virginia Storms Past William & Mary 5-0 on Sunday

40:52 Virginia — Catalina Quinteros (Riley Savage)
A full team effort was on display for Virginia as four different Cavaliers scored a total of five goals with three different athletes recording assists in the 5-0 victory. The first quarter saw six shots by the Cavaliers, with three shots on goal. In her first start of the season, junior goalkeeper Emma Giesting made one save as William & Mary was held to one shot on goal for the first 15 minutes of play.
Wasting no time in the second quarter, Virginia sophomore Catalina Quinteros netted her second goal of the season to give the Cavaliers the lead. Quinteros was assisted by sophomore Amelie Rees. At the half, Virginia recorded 12 shots with seven on goal while William & Mary had not recorded a shot since the third minute of the first quarter. The Cavaliers also earned four penalty corners, though were unable to convert.
Virginia came out strong in the second half led by graduate student Suza Leemans’ goal assisted by senior Madison Orsi. The Cavaliers then scored three goals in less than three minutes. Making just her third start this season, freshman Rylee Dennis netted the first goal of her collegiate career. Freshman Riley Savage assisted on two goals in less than one minutes. Freshman Frederique Vernooij scored her second goal of the season while Quinteros netted her second of the day. Virginia continued to stretch the lead recording 24 shots with 18 on goal while the Tribe were held to a total of two shots, both on goal, after three quarters of play.
A quiet fourth quarter of play saw two penalty corners for William & Mary, neither of which the team was able to convert. Holding off the Tribe, the Cavaliers recorded the seventh shutout of the season.
Starting in goal, Virginia’s Emma Giesting recorded four saves while William & Mary’s starting goalkeeper, Alexandra De Jesus, recorded 14 saves.
NOTES
- Sophomore Catalina Quinteros recorded her second and third goal of the season
- Graduate Student Suze Leemans scored her third goal of the season and 10th of her career
- Freshman Rylee Dennis scored the first goal of her collegiate career
- Freshman Frederique Vernooij netted her second goal of the season
- Freshman Riley Savage recorded two assists
- Virginia goalkeeper Emma Giesting recorded four saves
- Giesting made her first start and recorded her first shutout of the season
- William & Mary’s starting goalkeeper, Alexandra De Jesus, recorded 14 saves
- Virginia held the edge in shots (25-5) and shots on goal (19-4)
- Virginia earned eight penalty corners while William & Mary recorded two
ON THE HORIZON
The No. 3 Cavaliers travel to Louisville, Ky. to take on Louisville on Friday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. before returning home to host No. 10 Maryland at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va. on Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Admission is free for all regular season contests at Turf Field.