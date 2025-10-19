No. 3 Virginia Storms Past William & Mary 5-0 on Sunday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The No. 3 Virginia field hockey team (11-1, 5-1 ACC) shut out William & Mary (1-12, 0-3 CAA) 5-0 on the road on Sunday (Oct. 19) at Busch Field.

Goals (Assist)

17:01 Virginia — Catalina Quinteros (Amelie Rees)

31:22 Virginia — Suze Leemans (Madison Orsi)

38:19 Virginia — Rylee Dennis (unassisted)

40:01 Virginia — Frederique Vernooij (Riley Savage)

HOW IT HAPPENED

A full team effort was on display for Virginia as four different Cavaliers scored a total of five goals with three different athletes recording assists in the 5-0 victory. The first quarter saw six shots by the Cavaliers, with three shots on goal. In her first start of the season, junior goalkeeper Emma Giesting made one save as William & Mary was held to one shot on goal for the first 15 minutes of play.

Wasting no time in the second quarter, Virginia sophomore Catalina Quinteros netted her second goal of the season to give the Cavaliers the lead. Quinteros was assisted by sophomore Amelie Rees. At the half, Virginia recorded 12 shots with seven on goal while William & Mary had not recorded a shot since the third minute of the first quarter. The Cavaliers also earned four penalty corners, though were unable to convert.

Virginia came out strong in the second half led by graduate student Suza Leemans’ goal assisted by senior Madison Orsi. The Cavaliers then scored three goals in less than three minutes. Making just her third start this season, freshman Rylee Dennis netted the first goal of her collegiate career. Freshman Riley Savage assisted on two goals in less than one minutes. Freshman Frederique Vernooij scored her second goal of the season while Quinteros netted her second of the day. Virginia continued to stretch the lead recording 24 shots with 18 on goal while the Tribe were held to a total of two shots, both on goal, after three quarters of play.

A quiet fourth quarter of play saw two penalty corners for William & Mary, neither of which the team was able to convert. Holding off the Tribe, the Cavaliers recorded the seventh shutout of the season.

Starting in goal, Virginia’s Emma Giesting recorded four saves while William & Mary’s starting goalkeeper, Alexandra De Jesus, recorded 14 saves.