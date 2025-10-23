First-Year Class Elevating Cavalier Men's Program

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The longer their visit went on, the worse Todd DeSorbo and Tyler Fenwick felt about the University of Virginia’s chances with Maximus Williamson, one of the top two swimmers in the high school Class of 2025.

It was October 2023, and DeSorbo, the Cavaliers’ head coach, and Fenwick, his senior associate head coach, had flown to Texas to see Williamson in his hometown Keller, a suburb of Fort Worth.

“We were watching practice, and Tyler and I were sitting with Maximus’ mom in the stands, just talking to her, and she’s just going on and on about all the other schools that Maximus is considering,” DeSorbo recalled. “Like, on and on and on about it, to the point where Tyler and I were like, ‘We got no shot with this kid.’ ”

DeSorbo laughed. “We were basically ready to leave way before we were supposed to go home. We were like, ‘OK, this is a lost cause, let’s move on.’ So we then go to dinner, we then go to his house to talk, and randomly Thomas calls.”

That would be Thomas Heilman, a U.S. Olympian who was the other top-two recruit in the Class of ’25. Heilman’s call to Williamson was anything but random, it turned out. The two phenoms were good friends who’d decided the previous night to commit to UVA during DeSorbo’s and Fenwick’s visit to Keller.

“So we were thinking about a way to surprise him,” Williamson said, “and I was just like, ‘You should FaceTime me while we’re having dinner or something.’ ”

First, though, Jennifer Williamson got to scare the coaches by gushing about other schools. “She loved the fact that she pulled a fast one on us,” DeSorbo said.

Williamson said he could tell that DeSorbo’s hopes were fading as the visit went on—“He was definitely nervous”—but the mood changed when the call came from Heilman and the acclaimed recruits said they were bound for Charlottesville.

“Todd and Tyler both kind of lost their minds and went crazy,” Williamson said.

“It was pretty wild,” DeSorbo said of the moment.

Heilman took four official visits: to UVA, Florida, Texas and, last, Arizona State. Williamson took three: to UVA, Florida and Arizona State, which he toured with Heilman.

“We were kind of both down to UVA and Florida in our final two,” Williamson said. “And so we had a couple of discussions between our ASU visit and when we eventually committed to Virginia.”

Heilman, who graduated this year from Western Albemarle High School in Crozet, said he and Williamson “had discussions before and during the recruiting process about the idea of going to the same place. We didn’t like the idea of having to swim against each other, but we kind of always had the mindset that we’ll go where it makes the most sense for us individually. And if it happens to be the same place, then great.”

They’ve known each other for several years. When he and Williamson were young, Heilman said, “we kind of just went back and forth breaking each other’s records. So I guess we kind of bonded over that a little bit.”