Virginia To Host Blue-Orange Intrasquad Friday At North Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team gets its first action of the 2025-26 year on Friday (Oct. 24) when the Cavaliers host the Blue-Orange Intrasquad at North Grounds Rec Center. The intrasquad wrestle-offs will begin at 5:30 p.m. and admission is free.

PARKING FOR THE INTRASQUAD

For the intrasquad wrestle-offs, fans can park at the upper lot at Darden or the Darden Garage. Fans can also find parking at The Park.

NOTING THE HOOS

• The Cavaliers return a bulk of the roster from last season, including NCAA qualifiers Nick Hamilton and Keyveon Roller

• Hamilton earned his second NCAA Championships berth last season after taking a runner-up finish at the ACC Championships at 165 pounds to become a two-time All-ACC honoree

• The Cavaliers also added a trio of NCAA qualifiers to the roster with the addition of transfers Dom Baker and Wynton Denkins from Campbell and Colton Washleski from Rider

• Five wrestlers were featured in the initial rankings from InterMat: Keyveon Roller (No. 23 at 125), Marlon Yarbrough (No. 25 at 133), Wynton Denkins (No. 25 at 149), Nick Hamilton (No. 10 at 165) and Ryan Catka (No. 30 at 285)

• Virginia also welcomed the No. 21 ranked recruiting class to Grounds for the upcoming season and seven of the recruits were ranked in the top 250 nationally

• Due to renovations ongoing at Memorial Gym, the Cavaliers will wrestle a heavy road schedule for the 2025-26 season with only three home duals this season

MATCHUPS

149: Jack Myers vs. Aiden King

133: Ethan Timar vs. Aiden Allen

125: Keyveon Roller vs. Anthony Rossie

141: Gable Porter vs. Jayce Paridon

157: Colton Washleski vs. Nathan Rickards

165: Macon Ayers vs. Mason Stefanelli

184: Jack Lesher vs. Griffin Gammell

197: Max Shulaw vs. Steven Burrell

133 Finals: Winner Match 2 vs. Kyle Montaperto

149 Finals: Winner Match 1 vs. Wynton Denkins