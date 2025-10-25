GAMEDAY: Virginia at North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 130th installment of the “South’s Oldest Rivalry” pits No. 16 Virginia (6-1, 3-0 ACC) against North Carolina (2-4, 0-2) on Saturday (Oct. 25) at Kenan Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon, with live coverage on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

The Cavaliers enter Saturday’s contest as one of three remaining unbeaten teams in ACC play and winners of five straight. The Tar Heels, meanwhile, have dropped three in a row and are seeking their first victory over a Power 4 opponent this season.

GAME DETAILS

Date: Saturday, Oct. 25

Time: Noon

Television: ACC Network (Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle)

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 160 or 193

Full game preview →