GAMEDAY: Virginia at North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 130th installment of the “South’s Oldest Rivalry” pits No. 16 Virginia (6-1, 3-0 ACC) against North Carolina (2-4, 0-2) on Saturday (Oct. 25) at Kenan Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon, with live coverage on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.
The Cavaliers enter Saturday’s contest as one of three remaining unbeaten teams in ACC play and winners of five straight. The Tar Heels, meanwhile, have dropped three in a row and are seeking their first victory over a Power 4 opponent this season.
GAME DETAILS
Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
Time: Noon
Television: ACC Network (Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle)
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 160 or 193
"What you're seeing is our guys are finding a way to make the play to win the game and eliminating the mistakes to lose the game ... And so [the players] are taking pride in the way we finish practice with having a fourth-quarter mentality."– Fralin Family Head Fooball Coach Tony Elliott
Press Conference: Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott (Oct. 21)
Listen Live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network
TEAM INFORMATION
Tony Elliott on ACC PM (Oct. 22)
