Hoos Host Pittsburgh For Senior Day Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 3 Virginia women’s soccer team (10-2-3, 4-2-2 ACC) hosts Pittsburgh (5-9-3, 1-7-0 ACC) on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 26) in a 2 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. It will be Senior Day for the Hoos as the program recognizes nine players prior to kick.

Admission to all home Virginia soccer games is free this season.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Sunday’s contest will be streamed on ACCNX through at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Live stats will also be provided and links to the live stats and stream are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).

NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia stayed at No. 3 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings this week following last week’s trip to Louisville and the Cavaliers moved to sixth in the Top Drawer Soccer rankings

The Cavaliers came in at No. 2 in the latest NCAA RPI for the second straight week

It’s Senior Day against the Panthers and the Cavaliers will honor nine players prior to kick

Virginia looks to get back in the win column and has a good track record responding to a loss under head coach Steve Swanson with a 65-12-16 record in games following a loss

Lia Godfrey, Laney Rouse and Victoria Safradin were on the MAC Hermann Trophy Midseason Watch List as the trio are part of the 35 player list from the United Soccer Coaches

Virginia had four players named to the Top Drawer Soccer Midseason Top 100 Players – Laney Rouse (7), Lia Godfrey (16), Tatum Galvin (24) and Maggie Cagle (82)

Two Hoos made the Midseason Top 100 Freshmen – Liv Rademaker (16) and Addison Halpern (22)

Halpern set a season-high three points last outing with a goal and assist vs. No. 11 Florida State

Rademaker added her third assist of the season as she connected with Halpern against FSU

As a staff, UVA is second the ACC in goal against average (.733) and third in save percentage (.828)

Maggie Cagle continues to be efficient in her chances this season, ranking second in the ACC in shot accuracy (.633) and 11th nationally with 19-of-30 shots on frame and seven goals

Cagle and Lia Godfrey have been a potent duo for UVA with a combined 51 goals and 59 assists between the two for their careers – both rank in the top six for all active D1 players in career assists

Godfrey is No. 2 among all active D1 players in career assists while Cagle is tied for sixth

THE SERIES WITH PITTSBURGH