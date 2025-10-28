Cavaliers Advance at the Charlottesville Challenger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Four current members of the Virginia men’s tennis team and three alumni will be competing at the Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger, being held Oct. 26 – Nov. 2 at the Sports Club at the Boar’s Head Resort.

Junior Dylan Dietrich and sophomore Rafael Jódar will play in the singles main draw. Jódar is the No. 7 seed in the draw. Also competing in the main draw are UVA alums Iñaki Montes and Thai-Son Kwiatkowski.

Montes will also play in the doubles main draw with fellow Cavalier alumni James Hopper, facing the No. 2 seed in the draw in their opening match.

Sophomores Keegan Rice and Jangjun Kim competed on Sunday (Oct. 26) in the singles qualifying tournament. Rice faced the top seed in the qualifying tournament, falling 6-3, 7-5. Kim was edged 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Admission is free for matches held Oct. 26 – Oct. 30. Tickets are required to be purchased for the matches to be played on Friday – Sunday, which includes the singles quarterfinals leading to the finals and the doubles semifinals and finals. For these matches, a ticket is required for all guests three and older.