Dylan Dietrich Makes First Career Challenger Quarterfinal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Four current members of the Virginia men’s tennis team and three alumni will be competing at the Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger, being held Oct. 26 – Nov. 2 at the Sports Club at the Boar’s Head Resort.
Junior Dylan Dietrich and sophomore Rafael Jódar will play in the singles main draw. Jódar is the No. 7 seed in the draw. Also competing in the main draw are UVA alums Iñaki Montes and Thai-Son Kwiatkowski.
Montes will also play in the doubles main draw with fellow Cavalier alumni James Hopper, facing the No. 2 seed in the draw in their opening match.
Sophomores Keegan Rice and Jangjun Kim competed on Sunday (Oct. 26) in the singles qualifying tournament. Rice faced the top seed in the qualifying tournament, falling 6-3, 7-5. Kim was edged 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Admission is free for matches held Oct. 26 – Oct. 30. Tickets are required to be purchased for the matches to be played on Friday – Sunday, which includes the singles quarterfinals leading to the finals and the doubles semifinals and finals. For these matches, a ticket is required for all guests three and older.
Recap
Inaki Montes has moved into the second round of the singles main draw with a three-set win on Monday night against No. 350 Andre Ilagan. Rafa Jódar and Dylan Dietrich both picked up straight-set wins on Tuesday to also advance to the second round.
On Wednesday, Dietrich picked up the biggest win of his career, topping World No. 203 Jay Clarke 7-6 (6), 6-1 . Dietrich served up 16 aces in the match to eliminate the tournament’s No. 4 seed. With the victory, Dietrich advances to the quarterfinal round of a Challenger-level tournament for the first time in his career.
Dietrich will play the winner of Thursday’s Round of 16 match between Jódar and Saba Purtseladze in the quarterfinals.
Montes battled through a three-hour, thirty-five minute match against Oliver Tarvet on Wednesday in the Round of 16, being edged 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Results
Singles Main Draw
R32 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def #260 Alfredo Perez 6-3, 6-4
R16 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. #203 Jay Clarke 7-6 (6), 6-1
QF Dylan Dietrich (VA) vs Jodar or Purtseladze, Friday
R32 #210 [7] Rafael Jodar (VA) def. #239 Murphy Cassone 6-4, 7-5
R16 #210 [7] Rafael Jodar (VA) vs #299 Saba Purtseladze, Thursday 11 am
R32 #345 Iñaki Montes (VA) def. #350 Andre Ilagan 5-7, 7-6 (1), 6-4
R16 #369 Oliver Tarvet def #345 Iñaki Montes (VA) 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (3)
R32 #243 Patrick Zahraj def. Thai-Son Kwaitkowski (VA) 7-5, 6-3
Doubles Main Draw
R16 Iñaki Montes/James Hopper vs [2] Anirudh Chandrasekar/Reese Stadler, 10 pm Wednesday
Singles Qualifying
Q1 #375 [1] Samir Banerjee def. Keegan Rice (VA) 6-3, 7-5
Q1 #547 Erik Arutiunian def. Jangjun Kim (VA) 6-4, 7-6 (5)