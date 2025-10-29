Clark Eager to Put It All Together in Fourth Year

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — When she’s healthy, Paris Clark is a blur on the court, showing off the athleticism that can make it difficult for opponents to get past her and, at the other end, to keep her away from the hoop.

Even at less than 100 percent, Clark finds way to contribute, as she showed last season. Injuries sidelined for her six games, and the 5-foot-8 guard felt pain in her ankle when she was able to play, but she never made excuses for her periods of inconsistency.

“At the end of the day, she’s a fighter,” UVA guard Kymora Johnson said of her close friend. “Nothing can stop her: injuries, fatigue, whatever it is.”

Clark finished as Virginia’s third-leading scorer (10.3 point per game) in 2024-25. She led the team in steals per game (1.96), and only Johnson, an All-ACC selection, had more assists.

“Paris was hurt the whole season and played hurt,” head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said, “but she just really wanted to be there. She knew we needed her, and she just really laid it on the line for us”

It was a challenging season for her, Clark acknowledged recently at John Paul Jones Arena, “but I was just trying to be there for my team, just push through it and play as hard as I could and do what I could.”

Clark and Johnson joined Agugua-Hamilton as UVA’s representatives at ACC Tipoff, the conference’s preseason media gathering, early this month in Charlotte, N.C.

Asked about the injury that slowed her last season, Clark said, “I think it just gave me a different perspective on the game, just being able to face adversity and be able to put one foot in front of the other. I think going into this year it will just help me take it one day at a time and know how to respond to adversity.”

A McDonald’s All-American coming out of Long Island Lutheran in New York, Clark transferred to UVA in the spring of 2023 after spending her freshman year at Arizona. An ankle injury delayed her Cavalier debut, but Clark ended up starting 26 games in 2023-24. She was second on the team in steals and third in points, assists and rebounds per game.

“I appreciate everything that kid’s done since she’s been here,” Agugua-Hamilton said.

Clark, who grew up in the Bronx, N.Y., has had three operations since arriving at UVA. That’s meant she’s often been rehabbing when the rest of the team was practicing or training.

“It’s definitely difficult, because building chemistry with your team happens in practice,” Clark said, “and even feeling good yourself comes with doing reps and consistency. So it’s definitely not an ideal situation.”

The good news for Clark, and for the Cavaliers, is that she’s practiced regularly and looked sharp this fall.

“She’s playing the best basketball I’ve seen her play,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “She’s healthy, she’s confident, she’s leading, she’s affecting the game on both sides of the ball. It’s the Paris that we’ve been trying to get to. We’ve seen flashes of it during certain games and maybe even for streaks. There might be four or five games at a time and then maybe she gets a small injury here and there.”

The Hoos won five of their final seven games in 2024-25, in part because Clark’s production rose late in the season. She scored at least 11 points in each of her final eight games, and she’s eager to extend that streak.