Football
. Football

GAMEDAY: Virginia at Cal

UVA FOOTBALL GAMEDAY

#15 Virginia Cavaliers
#15 Virginia Cavaliers
vs.
California Golden Bears
California Golden Bears
Berkeley, Calif. (California Memorial Stadium)
TV: ESPN2
RADIO: LISTEN
ONLINE:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 15 Virginia (7-1, 4-0 ACC) will make its first trip to the West Coast in the last nine years Saturday (Nov. 1), when the Cavaliers visit California (5-3, 2-2) for an ACC matchup. Kickoff from California Memorial Stadium is set for 3:45 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

UVA enters on a six-game win streak, its longest since 2007, and is seeking its third straight ACC road win for the first time since 2011. Both teams are coming off overtime games — UVA edged North Carolina, 17–16, while Cal fell at Virginia Tech, 42–34. 

GAME DETAILS
Date: Saturday, Nov. 1 
Time: 3:45 p.m. ET 
Television: ESPN2 (Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport) 
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 106 or 194

"I told them that in the month of October, you gotta separate, right? And it's going to be very, very difficult to separate because it's a game of inches. And I think if you just look over college football [with] how many one possession games there were last week, right?"

– Fralin Family Head Fooball Coach Tony Elliott

TEAM INFORMATION

Virginia Team Information
Roster Schedule Statistics Game Notes (PDF)
Cal Team Information
Roster Schedule Statistics Game Notes (PDF)

