GAMEDAY: Virginia at Cal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 15 Virginia (7-1, 4-0 ACC) will make its first trip to the West Coast in the last nine years Saturday (Nov. 1), when the Cavaliers visit California (5-3, 2-2) for an ACC matchup. Kickoff from California Memorial Stadium is set for 3:45 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

UVA enters on a six-game win streak, its longest since 2007, and is seeking its third straight ACC road win for the first time since 2011. Both teams are coming off overtime games — UVA edged North Carolina, 17–16, while Cal fell at Virginia Tech, 42–34.

GAME DETAILS

Date: Saturday, Nov. 1

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Television: ESPN2 (Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport)

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 106 or 194

