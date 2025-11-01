No. 6 Virginia Sweeps Rochester

GRANVILLE, Ohio – In the second of its three matches this weekend, the No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team (2-0) recorded a 9-0 victory against No. 19 Rochester (0-1) on Saturday (Nov. 1) at the Denison Squash Courts.

The Cavaliers jumped out to a 2-0 lead with 3-0 wins from freshmen Oscar Okonkwo at six and Henry Raine at seven. Senior JP Tew dropped his third game before securing a 3-1 victory to put the Cavaliers up 3-0. Virginia would not lose another game for the remainder of the match.

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia improves to 4-0 in the all-time series against Rochester that dates back to 2020.

Freshman Oscar Okonkwo picked up his first collegiate victory. The Pittsburgh native won in the exhibition match of last night’s contest against Denison, but his 3-0 victory today over Preston Wu marks his first official collegiate win.

Sophomores Nathan Rosenzweig and Ewan Harris each tallied their first wins of the season.

This was the CSA Men’s Match of the Week.

Earlier in the day, women’s squash defeated Denison to give Mark Allen his 200th career win (combined men’s and women’s) as Virginia’s head coach since the two squash programs earned varsity status in 2017.

UP NEXT