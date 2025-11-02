No. 6 Virginia Wins 8-0 at Chatham

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team (3-0) concluded its road weekend with an 8-0 victory against No. 24 Chatham (0-1) on Sunday (Nov. 2) at Steel City Squash.

Today’s contest had only seven positions played, with the Cavaliers receiving the point from the forfeited ninth court. Oscar Okonkwo was slated to take on Alejandro Cruz on the fifth court, but that match was not played. On the courts that saw matchplay, Virginia did not drop a game.

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia improves to 5-0 in the all-time series against Chatham that dates back to 2022. This was Virginia’s first win over Chatham on the road, as each previous victory has come in Charlottesville.

Virginia begins the season 3-0 for the first time since 2019-20, when the Cavaliers won their first six consecutive games.

Head coach Mark Allen picks up his 100th career men’s squash win with this victory over Chatham.

Saturday afternoon, women’s squash defeated Denison to give Mark Allen his 200th career win (combined men’s and women’s) as Virginia’s head coach since the two squash programs earned varsity status in 2017.

UP NEXT