Two Cavaliers Competed in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.– Two members of the Virginia men’s tennis team will be competing at the Wake Forest Invitational Friday through Sunday, Oct. 31-Nov. 2 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Doug Yaffa played in the A1 singles bracket with Stiles Brockett in A2. Brockett lost his opener but went 3-0 the rest of the weekend. Yaffa won his opener before dropping a close three-setter against No. 56 Sean Daryabeigi of South Carolina in his second match.