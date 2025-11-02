Two Cavaliers Competed in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.– Two members of the Virginia men’s tennis team will be competing at the Wake Forest Invitational Friday through Sunday, Oct. 31-Nov. 2 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Doug Yaffa played in the A1 singles bracket with Stiles Brockett in A2. Brockett lost his opener but went 3-0 the rest of the weekend. Yaffa won his opener before dropping a close three-setter against No. 56 Sean Daryabeigi of South Carolina in his second match.
Results
Doug Yaffa (VA) def. Esteve Agusti (JMU) 6-4, 7-5
#56 Sean Daryabeigi (SCAR) def. Doug Yaffa (VA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
Kai Cowcher (ETSU) def. Doug Yaffa 4-6, 7-5, 7-5
Doug Yaffa (VA) def. Mats Bredschneijder (VCU), w/o
Dylan Long (Duke) def. Stiles Brockett (VA) 6-4, 6-4
Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Leon Zaroski (VCU) 6-4, 7-5
Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Emilio Sanchez (UNCC) 6-2, 6-2
Sti;es Brockett (VA) def. Lincoln Battle (Clev St) 7-5, 6-2