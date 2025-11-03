Virginia Opens ACC Tournament on Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference Field Hockey Championship will be held November 4, 5 and 7 at Trager Stadium on the campus of the University of Louisville in Louisville, Ky.

Second-seeded Virginia (14-1) takes on seventh-seed Stanford (7-9) on Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 3:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals in their tournament opener.

SCHEDULE

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, Nov. 4, 3:30 p.m. – 2-seed Virginia vs 7-seed Stanford

Semifinals: Wednesday, Nov. 5, 3:30 p.m. – winner vs winner 3-seed wake Forest/ 6-seed Syracuse

Championship: Friday, Nov. 7, 3 p.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Every game throughout the 2025 ACC Field Hockey Championship will be televised on ACC Network with Leah Secondo and Suzanne Bush on the call. The games will also stream online on ACCNX. Live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com.

Live Stats

Live Stream

TOURNAMENT NOTES

Virginia finished in a three-way tie for ACC regular season champions (with North Carolina and Wake Forest) and is the No. 2 seed in the tournament

Virginia won its lone ACC title in 2016 at Kentner Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., defeating North Carolina in the final

Virginia has advanced to the ACC final in two of the last four years

Virginia shutout Stanford earlier in the season 2-0 in California

Virginia has won the previous two match ups between the two teams

ON THE HORIZON

The NCAA Selection Show will stream live on NCAA.com on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m.