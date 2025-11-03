Virginia Opens ACC Tournament on Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference Field Hockey Championship will be held November 4, 5 and 7 at Trager Stadium on the campus of the University of Louisville in Louisville, Ky.
Second-seeded Virginia (14-1) takes on seventh-seed Stanford (7-9) on Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 3:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals in their tournament opener.
SCHEDULE
- Quarterfinals: Tuesday, Nov. 4, 3:30 p.m. – 2-seed Virginia vs 7-seed Stanford
- Semifinals: Wednesday, Nov. 5, 3:30 p.m. – winner vs winner 3-seed wake Forest/ 6-seed Syracuse
- Championship: Friday, Nov. 7, 3 p.m.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Every game throughout the 2025 ACC Field Hockey Championship will be televised on ACC Network with Leah Secondo and Suzanne Bush on the call. The games will also stream online on ACCNX. Live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com.
Live Stats
Live Stream
TOURNAMENT NOTES
- Virginia finished in a three-way tie for ACC regular season champions (with North Carolina and Wake Forest) and is the No. 2 seed in the tournament
- Virginia won its lone ACC title in 2016 at Kentner Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., defeating North Carolina in the final
- Virginia has advanced to the ACC final in two of the last four years
- Virginia shutout Stanford earlier in the season 2-0 in California
- Virginia has won the previous two match ups between the two teams
ON THE HORIZON
The NCAA Selection Show will stream live on NCAA.com on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m.