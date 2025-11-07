Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Gameday Guide: Virginia vs. Wake Forest

UVA FOOTBALL GAMEDAY

No. 12/14 Virginia Cavaliers
vs.
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Scott Stadium
TV: ESPN
RADIO: Listen
ONLINE:
Tickets
Gameday Information
Parking Information
Parking Map
Fan Shuttle Map
Interactive Stadium Map
Scott Stadium Map (jpg)

"We know it can be one of the toughest environments in all of college football."

– Fralin Family Head Fooball Coach Tony Elliott –

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coming off its seventh consecutive victory and fifth straight in ACC play, No. 12 Virginia (8-1, 5-0 ACC) hosts Wake Forest (5-3, 2-3 ACC) in a primetime matchup under the Scott Stadium lights Saturday night (Nov. 8). Kickoff set for 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. 

The game is also the Cavaliers’ annual designated Family Weekend and Heroes Appreciation game.

Virginia enters Saturday’s contest as the only unbeaten team in ACC play. Of the Cavaliers’ last five games, three went to overtime. The other two were one-possession games in the final minute. Full Game Preview 

Note: As of Nov. 1, YouTube TV customers can no longer watch the Virginia Cavaliers on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ACC Network and ACC Network Extra. Take action and keep watching by visiting KeepMyNetworks.com.

Ahead of the Cavaliers’ penultimate home game against Wake Forest on Saturday (Nov. 8), Virginia Athletics welcomes the return of ACC Huddle, ACC Network’s marquee Saturday pregame show.

Hosted by Taylor Tannenbaum, Jimbo Fisher, Eric Mac Lain and Eddie Royal, ACC Huddle will broadcast live from the green space at O-Hill from 10 a.m. — noon Saturday. The live show will also features free breakfast for attendees (while supplies last), a t-shirt giveaway and other exclusive prizes.

Fan parking is available beginning at 10 a.m. until noon at the VAF North D Lot on Alderman Rd. Parking Map

Listen Live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network

Stay Informed!

Text HOOSFB to 434-826-2868 to subscribe and receive marketing promotions gameday taffic updates and weather alerts for the entire season.

Have An Issue?

For questions, concerns, or to report an issue, text HOOSHELP to 434-826-2717.

Message and data rates may apply. Text messages are sent on an as-needed basis.

This service is provided per the Terms of Use: https://www.getrave.com/help/Terms.action, and Privacy Policy: https://www.getrave.com/help/Privacy.action. Text STOP to 226787 to cancel or HELP for tech support.

TEAM INFORMATION

Virginia Team Information
Roster Schedule Statistics Game Notes (PDF)
Wake Forest Team Information
Roster Schedule Statistics Game Notes (PDF)

On The Horizon

at
Duke (ACC)
Durham, N.C.
Listen
Live Stats

