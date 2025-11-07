Gameday Guide: Virginia vs. Wake Forest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coming off its seventh consecutive victory and fifth straight in ACC play, No. 12 Virginia (8-1, 5-0 ACC) hosts Wake Forest (5-3, 2-3 ACC) in a primetime matchup under the Scott Stadium lights Saturday night (Nov. 8). Kickoff set for 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

The game is also the Cavaliers’ annual designated Family Weekend and Heroes Appreciation game.

Celebrate Heroes Appreciation and Family Weekend with 2-1 tickets to Men’s Basketball vs NC Central, Football vs Wake Forest, and Women’s Basketball vs Bucknell 🔗 https://t.co/f46ld4uD4C#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/EmiNtt6skM — Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) November 6, 2025

Virginia enters Saturday’s contest as the only unbeaten team in ACC play. Of the Cavaliers’ last five games, three went to overtime. The other two were one-possession games in the final minute. Full Game Preview →

