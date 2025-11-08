Gameday Guide: Virginia vs. Wake Forest

Celebrate Heroes Appreciation and Family Weekend with 2-1 tickets to Men’s Basketball vs NC Central, Football vs Wake Forest, and Women’s Basketball vs Bucknell
🔗 https://t.co/f46ld4uD4C#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/EmiNtt6skM
— Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) November 6, 2025
"We know it can be one of the toughest environments in all of college football."– Fralin Family Head Fooball Coach Tony Elliott –
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coming off its seventh consecutive victory and fifth straight in ACC play, No. 12 Virginia (8-1, 5-0 ACC) hosts Wake Forest (5-3, 2-3 ACC) in a primetime matchup under the Scott Stadium lights Saturday night (Nov. 8). Kickoff set for 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.
The game is also the Cavaliers’ annual designated Family Weekend and Heroes Appreciation game.
Virginia enters Saturday’s contest as the only unbeaten team in ACC play. Of the Cavaliers’ last five games, three went to overtime. The other two were one-possession games in the final minute. Full Game Preview →
Note: As of Nov. 1, YouTube TV customers can no longer watch the Virginia Cavaliers on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ACC Network and ACC Network Extra. Take action and keep watching by visiting KeepMyNetworks.com.
Ahead of the Cavaliers’ penultimate home game against Wake Forest on Saturday (Nov. 8), Virginia Athletics welcomes the return of ACC Huddle, ACC Network’s marquee Saturday pregame show.
Hosted by Taylor Tannenbaum, Jimbo Fisher, Eric Mac Lain and Eddie Royal, ACC Huddle will broadcast live from the green space at O-Hill from 10 a.m. — noon Saturday. The live show will also features free breakfast for attendees (while supplies last), a t-shirt giveaway and other exclusive prizes.
Fan parking is available beginning at 10 a.m. until noon at the VAF North D Lot on Alderman Rd. Parking Map →
Listen Live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network
Stay Informed!
Text HOOSFB to 434-826-2868 to subscribe and receive marketing promotions gameday taffic updates and weather alerts for the entire season.
Have An Issue?
For questions, concerns, or to report an issue, text HOOSHELP to 434-826-2717.
Message and data rates may apply. Text messages are sent on an as-needed basis.
This service is provided per the Terms of Use: https://www.getrave.com/help/Terms.action, and Privacy Policy: https://www.getrave.com/help/Privacy.action. Text STOP to 226787 to cancel or HELP for tech support.
Download the official Virginia Sports mobile app!
TEAM INFORMATION
On The Horizon
Land of the free and home of the brave#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 #HeroesAppreciation pic.twitter.com/X0MxlWJIZb
— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 5, 2025
Saturday is Heroes Appreciation Day and we’re proud to honor our heroes vs. Wake Forest!
Active duty, veteran military members, and first responders can claim remaining donated tickets at 🔗 https://t.co/XPsnoxlnjE#GoHoos @UVAFootball pic.twitter.com/SasrnCfs36
— Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) November 6, 2025
"Don't make a championship seem foreign."
I sat down with @UVAFootball QB Chandler Morris to discuss this sudden turnaround for the Cavaliers.
My full interview with Chandler is live now, check it out! pic.twitter.com/ea16o5TLl2
— Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) November 6, 2025
The Red, White and Hoo collection honors those who serve 🇺🇸
Show your support, available at @alumnihalluva#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/Yzsx4KanfK
— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 6, 2025
🇺🇸🔵⚪️#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/qZl2NwHY2V
— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 6, 2025
Do it all at 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐚. 🔊🔊#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/CUDAE5I01U
— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 5, 2025
Bring the 𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐆𝐘⚡️
Tickets still available vs Wake Forest🎟️ https://t.co/i48AKhUXol#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/g1wPX37PXS
— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 5, 2025
𝐍𝐨. 𝟏𝟒@CFBPlayoff #GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/iglzFoqzzg
— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 5, 2025
𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟗 𝐂𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐩#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/USZiAs5vDC
— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 4, 2025
"Virginia is a team that just keeps winning."@EJManuel3 and @RoddyJones20 love what they see in @UVAFootball!
🎙️ https://t.co/UIVNItFVTG pic.twitter.com/BDPZzmiQxt
— ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 3, 2025