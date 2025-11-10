James Jackson to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott returns to the airwaves Monday (Nov. 10) and will take place at Dairy Market (946 Grady Ave), Charlottesville’s premier food hall. The weekly radio show is set to air from 7-8 p.m., and is hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers.”

Monday’s show will feature student-athlete guest James Jackson and take place at Milkman’s Bar inside Dairy Market. Specific locations within Dairy Market may vary throughout the year and will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day of each show.

Jackson is currently third on the team in total tackles (48) and has three pass breakups this season. He also recovered a Coastal Carolina fumble while the Chanticleers were in the red zone in the Cavaliers’ season opener. After missing five games due to injury last year, Jackson has started in all 10 games played so far this season. A graduate student who has spent his entire five-year collegiate career at UVA, Jackson was voted one of four team captains by his teammates following the Cavaliers’ 17-16 overtime win at North Carolina (Oct. 25). He is expected to play in his 50th career game Saturday (Nov. 15) against Duke.

Fans are encouraged to attend in-person to watch and interact with the show while also enjoying the full array of food, beverage and retail options inside Dairy Market. Free parking is located in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market. Each episode features ticket and merchandise giveaways, including items signed by Elliott. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by mentioning @JohnFreemanUVA on X.

Up next, No. 20 Virginia (8-2, 5-1 ACC) travels to Duke (5-4, 4-1) Saturday for the Cavaliers’ penultimate regular-season game. Kickoff from Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. Both UVA and the Blue Devils are two of five ACC teams with only one loss in conference play. The Cavaliers have won eight of the last nine matchups of the series with Duke. Virginia and the Blue Devils did not play each other last season for the first time since 1962.