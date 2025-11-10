James Jackson to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott returns to the airwaves Monday (Nov. 10) and will take place at Dairy Market (946 Grady Ave), Charlottesville’s premier food hall. The weekly radio show is set to air from 7-8 p.m., and is hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers.”
Monday’s show will feature student-athlete guest James Jackson and take place at Milkman’s Bar inside Dairy Market. Specific locations within Dairy Market may vary throughout the year and will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day of each show.
Jackson is currently third on the team in total tackles (48) and has three pass breakups this season. He also recovered a Coastal Carolina fumble while the Chanticleers were in the red zone in the Cavaliers’ season opener. After missing five games due to injury last year, Jackson has started in all 10 games played so far this season. A graduate student who has spent his entire five-year collegiate career at UVA, Jackson was voted one of four team captains by his teammates following the Cavaliers’ 17-16 overtime win at North Carolina (Oct. 25). He is expected to play in his 50th career game Saturday (Nov. 15) against Duke.
Fans are encouraged to attend in-person to watch and interact with the show while also enjoying the full array of food, beverage and retail options inside Dairy Market. Free parking is located in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market. Each episode features ticket and merchandise giveaways, including items signed by Elliott. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by mentioning @JohnFreemanUVA on X.
Up next, No. 20 Virginia (8-2, 5-1 ACC) travels to Duke (5-4, 4-1) Saturday for the Cavaliers’ penultimate regular-season game. Kickoff from Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. Both UVA and the Blue Devils are two of five ACC teams with only one loss in conference play. The Cavaliers have won eight of the last nine matchups of the series with Duke. Virginia and the Blue Devils did not play each other last season for the first time since 1962.
Up Next
2025 Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Schedule (all shows air live at 7:06 p.m.)
Tuesday, Aug. 26 – Chandler Morris, QB
Tuesday, Sept. 2 – Cam Ross, WR
Tuesday, Sept. 9 – J’Mari Taylor, RB
Tuesday, Sept. 16 – Drake Metcalf, OL
Tuesday, Sept. 23 – Daniel Rickert, DE
Tuesday, Sept. 30 – Kam Robinson, LB
Tuesday, Oct. 7 – Mitchell Melton, DE
Tuesday, Oct. 14 – Sage Ennis, TE
Tuesday, Oct. 21 – Trell Harris, WR
Tuesday, Oct. 28 – McKale Boley, OL
Tuesday, Nov. 4 – Jacob Holmes, DT
Monday, Nov. 10 – James Jackson, LB
Tuesday, Nov. 18
Tuesday, Nov. 25
Note: Dates are subject to change.
More on Dairy Market
Dairy Market is an award-winning market hall in Charlottesville that showcases a variety of beloved local restaurants, specialty retail, and a craft brewery. This adaptive reuse project breathes new life into the iconic 1937 Monticello Dairy building located within walking distance of downtown Charlottesville and the University of Virginia through its merchants. The family-friendly dining destination offers expansive indoor and outdoor public spaces with something for everyone to enjoy, from food stalls serving cuisines from around the globe to an in-house yoga studio and apparel shop. Beyond its regular offerings, Dairy Market frequently partners with the local community and hosts numerous weekly events including live music, Patio Saturdays and Student Tuesdays.
In 2021, Dairy Market received the “Destination of the Year” award from the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association (VRLTA) for its outstanding contributions to tourism and hospitality. The market also features its own private event space, The Brick Cellar. Current Dairy Market merchants include the following: Basta Pasta, I Am Thai, Cumbre Bakery, Currylicious, Dino’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Grill, Maizal, Milkman’s Bar, Mashu Festival, Moo Thru, Quattro Tizi, Relay Active, Sizzle Shack, Starr Hill Brewery, and SunPins
For more information on Dairy Market, visit www.dairymarketcville.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook.