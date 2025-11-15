Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
GAMEDAY: Virginia at Duke

UVA FOOTBALL GAMEDAY

No. 20/19 Virginia Cavaliers
No. 20/19 Virginia Cavaliers
vs.
Duke Blue Devils
Duke Blue Devils
Durham, N.C. (Wallace Wade Stadium)
TV: ESPN2
RADIO: LISTEN
ONLINE:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – With postseason implications on the line, No. 20/19 Virginia (8-2, 5-1 ACC), travels to Duke (5-4, 4-1) – the Cavaliers’ third trip this year to the Research Triangle – for its final ACC road game of season. Kickoff from Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. 

In a game without a touchdown from scrimmage, Virginia fell to Wake Forest 16-9 at Scott Stadium last week, while Duke dropped a 37-34 decision in a matchup that featured three lead changes in the fourth quarter. Full Game Preview 

"Every game from here on out is a championship-level game."

– Fralin Family Head Fooball Coach Tony Elliott

TEAM INFORMATION

Virginia Team Information
Roster Schedule Statistics Game Notes (PDF)
Duke Team Information
Roster Schedule Statistics Game Notes (PDF)

