No. 6 Virginia Defeats No. 8 Yale 8-1

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (4-0) posted an 8-1 win over No. 8 Yale (0-1) on Sunday (Nov. 16) at the Brady Squash Center in New Haven, Conn.

The Cavaliers won every match but one, dropping a five-game marathon match at position six. Virginia claimed victories in two additional five-game matches at positions five and eight, and recorded four 3-0 sweeps between positions two and four as well as at position nine.

FROM ASSISTANT COACH MARK BROEKMAN

“Grit, compose, poise and being clutch during tense moments was the difference today as our ladies took down a very solid Yale team on their own turf. Led by three masterclass performances from our top three women on the show court showing how to get the job done in style. On the side courts, more resilient performances were required from the team with Nina, Claire and Grace coming through some tough battles. Overall, a fantastic start to the season with the team securing an emphatic 8-1 win against their higher ranked Yale team off the back of their 9-0 win over Dartmouth the previous day.”

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia improves to 4-4 in the all-time series against Yale that dates to 2019.

This is the second time in program history that Virginia begins its season 4-0, matching its start to the 2023-24 campaign.

Freshman Charlotte Pastel improves to 4-0 playing at the top of the ladder and has dropped just one game this season.

Senior Lina Tammam is 4-0 at position two and has yet to drop a game this season.

This was the season opener for Yale.

UP NEXT