No. 6 Virginia Upsets No. 4 Yale 6-3

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team (5-0) pulled off a 6-3 upset victory over No. 4 Yale (0-1) on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 16) at the Brady Squash Center in New Haven, Conn.

The Cavaliers won two of their first three matches, dropping a marathon one-hour, 22-minute five-game match at position nine. Yale proceeded to take two of the next three matches, claiming victory in another five-game match at position one and cruising to a 3-0 win at position four. With the match knotted at three wins apiece, Oscar Okonkwo picked up a crucial 3-1 win at position six before Nathan Rosenzweig clinched the match victory with his 3-0 sweep at position seven. The match concluded with Virginia claiming another five-game match at position three.

Virginia’s victory over Yale is just the second in program history and the first on the road, as the Cavaliers were previously 1-7 against the Bulldogs with an 0-3 mark in true road matches.

FROM ASSISTANT COACH RODRIGO PORRAS

“Great weekend for the guys. I felt proud to see them compete until the end and I’m so happy that their hard work is paying off against the top teams. Excellent bounce back from Nathan after losing a five-setter vs. Dartmouth to win in three against Yale and clinch the fifth point, and a superb match from captain JP Tew to close out the weekend and give us the sixth point of the match. The season is still young but a weekend like this is one fuels us with motivation to continue our work at McArthur Squash Center.”

CAVALIER NOTES

This was Virginia’s second-ever win against Yale and first since 2020

Virginia notches its third-ever win over a top-five ranked opponent

Virginia begins the season 5-0 for the first time since 2019-20, when the Cavaliers won their first six consecutive games.

This is Virginia’s second time in program history starting a season 5-0

Senior JP Tew improves to 5-0 on the season playing at positions two and three

Junior Krishna Mishra improves to 4-0 playing at positions four and five

This was the season opener for Yale

