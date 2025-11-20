Hoos Ready to Test Themselves Away From Home

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Technically, the Greenbrier Resort is a neutral site at which the University of Virginia men’s basketball team will not enjoy a home-court advantage this weekend.

The map tells a different story. The Greenbrier, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., is about a two-hour drive from Charlottesville. The famed resort is approximately 625 miles from Northwestern’s campus in Evanston, Ill., and about 430 from Butler’s in Indianapolis, and so a trip to the Skechers Greenbrier Tip-Off won’t be as easy for most fans of those schools.

Still, UVA (4-0) is about to play away from John Paul Jones Arena for the first time this season, and that brings new challenges. During the preseason, the Cavaliers faced Vanderbilt in an exhibition game in Nashville, Tenn., but the stakes will be higher at the Greenbrier, where they’ll take on Northwestern (4-0) at 5 p.m. Friday and Butler at 2 p.m. Sunday. Both games will air on CBS Sports Network.

Butler (3-1) plays South Carolina (4-0) at 2 p.m. Friday. In the final game of this event, Northwestern meets South Carolina at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Wahoos are back at JPJ next Friday to host Queens, after which come two games away from Charlottesville: a Dec. 3 visit to Texas for the SEC/ACC Challenge and a Dec. 6 date with Dayton in Charlotte, N.C.

Asked on a Zoom call Wednesday about leaving the friendly surroundings of JPJ, head coach Ryan Odom said, “I think the Vanderbilt game certainly was a good experience for our guys. You learn how you do things in the hotel, the prep for the games, the warmups, the timing of when certain guys are supposed to be at the gym for shooting groups. There’s a lot of things that we do.”

Players work with athletic trainer Ethan Saliba and strength and conditioning coach Mike Curtis, and there are film sessions, Odom noted. “There’s a lot of stuff that goes on in the lead-up to the actual game. And so I think this will be another good experience for the guys … When you go on the road, sometimes you end up getting a little bit closer to one another because you spend time together in the hotel, and I think that’s certainly a goal of ours as well. We want to use these opportunities to make the most of the experience that we all have together.

“I always say it every year, this particular team has one life to live, and there’s going to be some new faces each year on the roster. And so let’s make the most of the time that we have together and be present at every moment. And that’s something that we try to do without taking their phones [away] or any of that kind of stuff. They understand when they’re sitting at a meal that, hey, let’s actually have some good quality conversation and enjoy one another’s company.”

Northwestern, whose head coach is former Duke standout Chris Collins, will be the first Power 4 opponent UVA has faced this season. The Cavaliers have defeated Rider, North Carolina Central, Hampton and Marshall by an average margin of 29.3 points.

The Greenbrier Tip-Off will “be a good test for us,” Virginia guard Jacari White said on this week’s Wahoo Central Podcast, “especially [playing] teams of that level, just to see how far we’ve come and how well we know to trust everything that’s been going on, trust our practice, trust our work, and trust our execution.”

Balanced scoring has been one of the Hoos’ hallmarks this season. Eight players are averaging at least 7.3 points per game each, led by forward Thijs De Ridder (17.3).

“Certainly we emphasize sharing the basketball and moving it quickly, whether it’s in transition or in the half court,” said Odom, who’s in his first year at UVA. “We want to play to our strengths, and certainly we have multiple guys that can score … It’s been different guys each game.”

The bench’s play has been instrumental in the Cavaliers’ strong start. Freshman guard Chance Mallory is averaging 10.3 points per game, and graduate students White and Ugonna Onyenso are at 9.5 ppg each.