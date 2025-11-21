Cavaliers Set for 2025 NCAA Cross Country Championship

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Virginia No.5 men’s and No. 19 women’s cross country program is set to compete at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships on Saturday (Nov. 22) at the Gans Cree Cross Country Course in Columbia, Mo. as both teams earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Championships. The women’s 6k is set to start at 10:20 a.m. ET followed by the men’s 10k at 11:10 a.m. ET.
How to Follow
The 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships will be broadcast live on ESPNU and the ESPN app. Links to broadcast and live results are available at VirginiaSports.com Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).
Women’s 6k | 10:20 a.m. ET
Men’s 10k | 11:10 a.m. ET
Course Map
Live Results
Live Stream
Rankings
The Cavalier men check in at No. 5 ahead of the NCAA Championships while the Virginia women are ranked No. 19 in the latest USTFCCCA rankings. Six men’s teams and six women’s teams from the ACC, the most from any conference on the men’s side and second most on the women’s side, are ranked in the top 30 in the National Poll with three teams receiving votes (RV).
|Men
|Women
|No. 4 Syracuse
|No. 1 NC State
|No. 5 Virginia
|No. 5 Notre Dame
|No.11 Wake Forest
|No. 9 Stanford
|No. 13 Notre Dame
|No. 16 North Carolina
|No. 23 Virginia Tech
|No. 19 Virginia
|No. 28 North Carolina
|No. 28 Boston College
|(RV) Louisville
|(RV) Wake Forest
|(RV) Duke
Latest DI Men’s USTFCCCA Ranking | Women’s USTFCCCA Ranking (11/17)
Top 30 Teams by Conference
|Men
|Women
|ACC – 6
|SEC – 7
|SEC – 5
|ACC, Big 12 – 6
|Big 12, Big Ten – 4
|Big Ten – 5
|Mountain West, Ivy League, Big East – 2
|Big East, Mountain West – 2
|American – 1
|Big Sky, WCC – 1
Virginia NCAA Championship Notes
- The Virginia men and women will make their fourth consecutive appearances at the NCAA Cross Country Championships
- Last season, the Virginia men finished 21st with 487 points
- Virginia’s top finishers included Gary Martin (13th), Will Anthony (109th) and Justin Wachtel (140th) all inside the top 150 finishers
- The Cavalier men’s highest NCAA finish came in 1984 when UVA placed fifth marking the only time the men have placed in the nation’s top-10
- Gary Martin comes off of finishing runner-up at the 2025 ACC Championship in championships
- The Virginia men recently won the ACC Cross Country Championships team title for the fifth time in program history and finished third at the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Championships
- Last season, the Virginia women finished 14th overall with 388 points
- Virginia’s top finishers included Margot Appleton (18th), Jenny Schilling (52nd) and Tatum David (112th) all inside the top 150 finishers
- The Virginia women’s highest team finish came in 2001 and 2022 when the Cavaliers finished in ninth place
- The Cavalier women recently finished fourth at the NCAA Southeast Regional and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Championships
- Two women have been crowned champions in the orange and blue including Margaret Gross (1979 AAU) and Lesley Welch (1982 NCAA, 1982 TAC)
- The Cavalier women have won two NCAA cross country championships (1981, 1982) in the first two seasons of the program’s existence
- Six Cavaliers recently earned All-Region honors for their performances at the NCAA Southeast Regional including Gillian Bushee, Tatum David, Stella Kermes, Gary Martin, Brett Gardner and Justin Wachtel
- Director of Cross Country and Track & Field Vin Lananna has won five NCAA cross country championships during his time at Stanford and Oregon. His last title came with the Oregon men in 2008